Bayern Munich Trying to Tempt Barcelona’s ‘New Iniesta’

Bayern Munich have been in contact with Barcelona starlet Pedri to try and tempt the 17-year-old to the Allianz Arena for next season.

The teenager agreed a five-year deal to join the Catalan giants from Las Palmas earlier in the season but was only officially unveiled as a Barcelona player in August.

Yet none of that has prevented Bayern from trying to snap up Pedri. The Bundesliga champions have twice tried to land the teenager but have been turned down on both occasions, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Miguel Rico.

Bayern’s second attempt came after they had thrashed Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Bavarian giants asked president Josep Maria Bartomeu about a possible deal but received a firm ‘no’ in response.

Pedri has already been likened to Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta by former manager Pepe Mel. The youngster has also admitted that the World Cup winning-midfielder has always been his idol.

Pedri Gets Spain Nod

Pedri’s move to Barcelona comes after an impressive campaign with Las Palmas that saw him called up to the recent Spain Under-21 squad for their clash against North Macedonia.

Boss Luis de la Fuente spoke of his delight about being able to call up the youngster for the Under-21 Euro qualifier.

“We are delighted to have such young players available at a higher age group. The most difficult part comes next and we are going to help him.”

The team ran out 1-0 winners in the game with Pedri coming off the bench for the final 20 minutes in Skopje. The teenager has since returned to pre-season training with Barcelona ahead of the start of the new season.

Pedri Open To Loan Move

Pedri will be hoping to impress manager Ronald Koeman in pre-season and secure a place in the first-team squad for next season. It’s not clear if he will stay at the Camp Nou or be sent out on loan to gain regular playing time.

The teenager has been asked about his future and made it clear that he wants to be out on the pitch playing and already has offers from elsewhere.

“I’ll be open to that [a loan] if I don’t get an opportunity with Barcelona. A few offers from German clubs have come in and that’s really good. I wouldn’t mind playing abroad, the important thing is to be playing and keep learning. I have to work as hard as I can so that I can have a chance of staying.”

Koeman still has over two weeks to fine-tune his squad ahead of Barcelona’s first game of the season against Villarreal. He must decide whether Pedri is ready for the demands of playing in the Barcelona first team already or would be better served continuing his development on loan.

