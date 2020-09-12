Campbell vs Georgia Southern Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Georgia Southern Eagles football team will host the Campbell Camels at Allen E. Paulson Stadium on Saturday in each team’s season debut.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Campbell vs Georgia Southern online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Campbell vs Georgia Southern live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Campbell vs Georgia Southern live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Campbell vs Georgia Southern live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Campbell vs Georgia Southern live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Campbell vs Georgia Southern Preview

The Eagles went 7-6 overall and 5-3 in Sun Belt play a season ago, finishing two games back of the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the league’s East Division for a place in the conference title game.

Their campaign ended with a 23-16 defeat to the Liberty Flames in the Cure Bowl.

“Our guys understand the way things finished last year and they don’t want it to go that way this year,” Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford said, according to the Savannah Morning News. “I’m hearing a lot more player-led football team this year than I did last year, which I think is great.”

Georgia Southern was strong on the ground on both sides of the ball in 2019, rushing for 252.8 yards per game, the eighth-best mark among 130 FBS teams, and holding opponents to 136.7 rushing yards per game, the 35th-lowest figure in the FBS.

This despite a statistical step back from dual-threat quarterback Shai Werts, who’s entering his fourth season as the team’s starter.

In 2018, he led all Sun Belt players with 15 rushing touchdowns, carrying 182 times for 908 yards (5 yards per carry) across 13 games. He also completed 69 of 113 passes (59.5 percent) for 987 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions.

In 11 games last season, Werts went 67-of-127 (52.8 percent) for 799 yards, 9 scores and a pick, and carried 171 times for 733 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and 5 touchdowns.

“I know last season wasn’t my best performance and that was due to a lot of reasons,” Werts said, per the Savannah Morning News. “This offseason that was my fuel. I feel like they forgot what I had done, which is cool.”

The Camels posted a 6-5 record in 2019, going 3-3 in Big South play.

Their offense is helmed by sophomore quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, who last year completed 56.5 percent of his passes for 2,022 yards, 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions across 11 contests en route to the Big South offensive freshman of the year award.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Camels have just four games scheduled, the maximum number of fall nonconference contests permitted this year by the Big South, which is intending to play out its football schedule in the spring.

“The only thing that we know now is that the Big South will give you an opportunity to play four games,” Campbell head coach Mike Minter said in August, according to The Fayetteville Observer.

He added: “The coaches, I know we want to play, I know the players want to play. If this is the best option for us to play football this fall, we’re excited about the opportunity.”