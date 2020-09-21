Doug Pederson Provides Critical Analysis of Struggling Eagles QB

The pause was deafening on Doug Pederson’s morning appearance on sports talk radio.

The Eagles head coach was describing what went wrong on Carson Wentz’s first interception, the back-breaking one intended for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Wentz already admitted he probably forced it, into the tightest window imaginable. On Monday, Pederson said that throw was one Wentz would “like to have back.”

“I think that’s a play that Carson would like to have back, that we would all like to have back,” Pederson told Angelo Cataldi, via SportsRadio 94WIP. “And I think the execution of the play would be a little bit different. Those are one of those things that we cannot do. We flat-out can’t do.”

The franchise quarterback now has tossed four interceptions over his last six quarters. Wentz didn’t throw his fourth pick until Week 7 in 2019 and finished with seven total interceptions in each of his previous three seasons. The turnovers are becoming an alarming trend and Pederson knows it. That third-quarter gaffe was too costly.

“Again, just a situation where we’ve just got to continue to keep working,” Pederson said on Sunday. “If plays are not there, don’t look to try to make something happen. Just throw the ball away in that situation or run.”

Eagles-Rams Snap Counts: Tons of 12 Personnel

Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert paced the Eagles’ offense on Sunday and combined for 130 total snaps (67 for Ertz, 63 for Goedert). Meanwhile, Jalen Reagor (60) led the receivers in offensive snaps against Los Angeles while DeSean Jackson came on strong in the second half (55). But explosive plays were hard to come by.

“That’s really what [Los Angeles] did, take away the deep ball,” Wentz said. “They just played soft on the outside and they wanted to keep everything in front of them. They did a good job of that.”

On the defensive side, four players saw every single snap of the game: Nate Gerry, Jalen Mills, Avonte Maddox, Rodney McLeod. Gerry, the starting MIKE linebacker, seemed to get confused in coverage often and got beat badly on Tyler Higbee’s 28-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Higbee had three scores on the day.

“They pride themselves on getting off the field and trying to help the offense,” Pederson said of the defense. “These things go hand-in-hand. It’s not one unit, one guy.”

Here are the complete snap counts from the Rams-Eagles game:

Offensive Snap Counts

(71 snaps was 100-percent)

Nate Herbig: 71

Jason Peters: 71

Jason Kelce: 71

Carson Wentz: 71

Lane Johnson: 69

Zach Ertz: 67

Dallas Goedert: 63

Jalen Reagor: 60

DeSean Jackson: 55

Miles Sanders: 55

Matt Pryor: 46

Isaac Seumalo: 25

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 16

Boston Scott: 13

Greg Ward: 13

John Hightower: 7

Corey Clement: 3

Jalen Hurts: 3

Jack Driscoll: 2

Defensive Snap Counts

(69 snaps was 100-percent)

Rodney McLeod: 69

Nate Gerry: 69

Jalen Mills: 69

Avonte Maddox: 69

Darius Slay: 67

Duke Riley: 49

Fletcher Cox: 48

Brandon Graham: 44

Nickell Robey-Coleman: 41

Malik Jackson: 41

Josh Sweat: 39

Derek Barnett: 33

T.J. Edwards: 29

Javon Hargrave: 25

Hassan Ridgeway: 23

Casey Toohill: 22

Marcus Epps: 16

Cre’Von LeBlanc: 3

Trevor Williams: 2

