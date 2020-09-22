Eagles Rookie Sends Message to Fair Weather Eagles Fans

The sky appears to be falling in Philadelphia, although Carson Wentz says it isn’t.

The Eagles 0-2 start wasn’t what many in the know expected or predicted. Especially not those diehard Eagles fans who cannot attend games due to the novel coronavirus, although that didn’t stop some boos from raining down. Wentz’s inaccuracy on third down just couldn’t be ignored.

Following the Eagles’ embarrassing 37-19 loss to Los Angeles, safety K’Von Wallace sent a strong message to the doubters on Twitter: “If you not rocking wit us. Stay that way. Don’t switch sides. We want the real ONLY.” The Eagles rookie saw 15 snaps (60%) on special teams and delivered one of the lone highlights of the afternoon when he recovered a fumble punched out by T.J. Edwards.

If you not rocking wit us. Stay that way. Don’t switch sides. We want the real ONLY. — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) September 20, 2020

Wallace is a master tactician on social media, something the fourth-round pick admitted early in training camp. He knew exactly what he was doing by choosing and posting those words. Hopefully, Eagles fans take them to heart and continue to believe in Wallace’s struggling bunch.

I freaking love these fans yo. They go hard for me already. 💚💚💚🦅🦅🦅 — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) July 26, 2020

“My family is number one and then I wholeheartedly believe that the fans and the people on social media are my second-biggest motivation,” Wallace told reporters in early August. “The community is so connected with social media, and that’s the best way I can communicate with them and be connected with my hometown because my hometown has really made me.”

Eagles Open Up Huge Favorites Over Bengals

The Eagles have been outscored 64-36 over the first two weeks — and, honestly, they haven’t looked good since halfway through the second quarter of Week 1. It’s been a frustrating ride, filled with overthrown passes, stalled drives and turnovers. Way too many turnovers.

The #Eagles are MAJOR favorites next week?!

-6.5 vs the #Bengals. pic.twitter.com/pDasGzDkeo — Fox Sports PHL Gambler (@foxphlgambler) September 21, 2020

“The one thing that, again, we all have to take a look at, especially offense, is the turnovers,” head coach Doug Pederson said. “We had the fumble early and of course the interceptions. That’s been, I think these first two weeks of the regular season, that’s been sort of the tale of the tape.”

Despite all the negativity and miscues, the Eagles opened the week as 6.5-point favorites (-110) over the Cincinnati Bengals. The over/under is set at 46.5 for another home game at Lincoln Financial Field featuring no fans in the stands.

Burrow is SPECIAL! He has the “IT” for sure. — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 18, 2020

It’s a bit shocking that the oddsmakers view Philly as that superior to Cincinnati, especially after the show Joe Burrow put on last week on Thursday Night Football. Yes, the Bengals lost but they made it interesting. Heck, even LeBron James took notice after the rookie quarterback went 37-of-61 for 316 yards and three touchdowns.

