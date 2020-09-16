Eagles Injury Update: 4 Key Starters at Practice, Update on Miles Sanders

The Eagles are trending in the right direction, in terms of getting a few key starters back on offense.

Miles Sanders and Lane Johnson were expected back at practice on Wednesday, according to head coach Doug Pederson, and the team remains hopeful both players can go in Week 2. Johnson already commented to “count on it” when asked if he would be on the field, while Sanders hasn’t spoken much since aggravating his hamstring on Aug. 19.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported both Sanders and Johnson were “on track” to play this week. Good thing. The offense struggled mightily last week with those two key cogs out of the lineup.

After missing last week vs Washington, both Eagles’ RB Miles Sanders and OT Lane Johnson are on track to play this week vs Los Angeles. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2020

If Johnson couldn’t go, rookie Jack Driscoll would once again draw the start at right tackle. Boston Scott and Corey Clement would likely rotate in at running back with Sanders on the shelf for a second straight week. One other guy to keep an eye on is Derek Barnett. The starting defensive end was due back at practice on Wednesday, per Pederson.

“Lane and Miles will definitely get some practice time today, and see where they are at the end of today,” Pederson told reporters. “And as far as the game goes on Sunday, we’ve got some time. We’re optimistic that Lane can play and if not, then Jack Driscoll gets another opportunity to start. That’s where we’re at at this point.”

DeSean Jackson wasn’t out here. Javon Hargrave was. Lane Johnson, Miles Sanders practicing. Will see how they progress this week. pic.twitter.com/PNyXV2HQGa — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) September 16, 2020

Defensive end Brandon Graham (concussion) is still in the league’s protocol for head injuries, so his status remains in jeopardy. Ditto for defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, although he is dealing with a pectoral strain and not a concussion.

“He’s getting closer. Not going to put a timetable on it,” Pederson said of Hargrave. “We’re going to get him back when we get him back.”

Hargrave did practice on Wednesday and prompted positive vibes. DeSean Jackson skipped the session but it was a planned veteran off-day, according to the team.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Musical Chairs Continues on Offensive Line

The Eagles seem content on keeping Nate Herbig at right guard for another week. The team did go out and steal veteran Jamon Brown from the Bears’ practice squad, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be up to speed quick enough to start. He still needs to get into the playbook and learn the terminology, something that could take up to a week.

“I think a couple of days, a week, he’d be okay, and at least functional in a game,” Pederson said of Brown. “He’s got to get in the mix and he’s got to get in the playbook.”

Lane Johnson and Nate Herbig working as the right side of the line in OL drills. Derek Barnett, Miles Sanders and Javon Hargrave practicing in full pads as well. No DeSean Jackson today. — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) September 16, 2020

So Herbig is the guy right now, although the leash is getting tight.

“And in Nate’s case, listen, it’s Nate’s job right now,” Pederson said, “and he has to do everything he can to keep that.”

The team also called up guard Sua Opeta from the practice squad to give them 10 offensive linemen. The final decision will likely come down to Lane Johnson’s health as he battles back from a lingering ankle injury and clean-up surgery.

Jalen Hurts Could Be Active This Week

Don’t be surprised to see second-round pick Jalen Hurts on the Eagles’ sideline this week, either. Hurts’ unique combination of speed and athleticism could make him an intriguing option if the offensive line starts caving in under Aaron Donald’s pressure. The rookie quarterback could certainly be valuable as a gadget-play specialist, too.

On Wednesday, Pederson hinted at making Hurts active for Week 2 when he admitted “you’d love to have all three quarterbacks up.” He revealed it’s going to be a week-to-week discussion, adding that Hurts didn’t nearly have to be a part of the gameplan to be active.

“He [Hurts] doesn’t necessarily have to be a part of the game plan in any specific way,” Pederson said.

Pederson knows from experience having been a third-stringer during his career. He was usually active on gameday, just as an insurance policy and emergency quarterback.

“I was the third guy and I was — of course the rules were different — but I dressed every week,” Pederson said. “And you were kind of that emergency third and it would be great to have your three guys up because it does give you some versatility if you wanted to do something with the other two guys.”

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number