Eagles Cut Tracker: Rookie DE Survives, Nigerian Prince & 2 Super Bowl CBs Waived

The Eagles needed to crush a few dreams to get the roster down to 53 players. All good.

That’s just the nature of life in the NFL. The team waived nine total players on Saturday to trim their roster on cut-down day, including promising young offensive tackle Prince Tega-Wanogho. Bit of a surprise there.

The Eagles placed Brandon Brooks on the PUP list to make room for Casey Toohill. The undersized, “tweener” from Stanford had a stellar camp and extra edge rushers are valuable.

Philadelphia also cut Shareef Miller and will carry six edge rushers: Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, Vinny Curry, Genard Avery, and Toohill (seventh-rounder in 2020). Miller was a fourth-round pick out of Penn State in 2019.

Two other notable roster cuts were cornerback Sidney Jones, the former second-round pick out of Washington; and cornerback Rasul Douglas, the former seventh-round pick out of West Virginia. Both players underachieved despite being part of the 2017 Super Bowl team.

Neither was shocking. Jones endured an unfortunate rash of injuries during his first three NFL seasons and the old adage rang true: best ability is availability. The Eagles reportedly attempted to trade Jones but found no suitors. He lost the competition for a starting job in back-to-back training camps in Philly.

The Eagles also parted ways with the following players: guard Sua Opeta, defensive end Joe Ostman, defensive tackle Raequan Williams, defensive tackle Anthony Rush, and tight end Noah Togiai.

Philadelphia kept just two tight ends (Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert) while opting for six safeties (Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills, K’Von Wallace, Rudy Ford, Marcus Epps, Will Parks) and those six defensive ends.

No real surprises, although injuries to Javon Hargrave (upper body) and reserve Hassan Ridgeway (lower body) make depth at the defensive tackle spot a little murky. They kept six safeties to alleviate the loss of jack-of-all-trades Will Parks (out multiple weeks)

The Eagles worked out veteran left tackle Cordy Glenn for offensive line help in a move that made Opeta expendable.

First Round of Eagles Cuts Clear Waivers

The Eagles’ first round of cuts all cleared waivers on Saturday morning and can sign with any team. It will be interesting to see if the team brings any of them back for the practice squad. The most interesting name to watch there is Grayland Arnold.

At 5-foot-9 and 186 pounds, Arnold can play both corner and safety (projects more as a safety, per his trainer) while adding value on punt returns. He seemed to indicate on social media that the Eagles had already added him to the practice squad in a now-deleted tweet. Stay tuned.

Other players clearing waivers included WR Deontay Burnett, RB Elijah Holyfield, C Luke Juriga, S Elijah Riley, RB Adrian Killins, WR Travis Fulgham, RB Michael Warren, WR Marcus Green, WR Manasseh Bailey, G Julian Good-Jones, TE Tyrone Swoopes.

Philadelphia also waived DB Michael Jacquet, DE Matt Leo, TE Caleb Wilson, then released DT T.Y. McGill and DB Trevor Williams. Those players were still going through the waiver-wire process and could return.

Best bets to return to the nest? The smart money is on Holyfield and Killins, two dynamic rushers who enjoyed stellar camps. Burnett and Green seem like good bets, thanks to their experience in the Eagles’ system going back to last year.

Bailey — the speedster who caught that air bomb from Jalen Hurts — certainly showed promise, too. Juriga would make sense as a long-term project at center with a good pedigree (his dad played guard in the NFL). And don’t count out Jacquet (the darling of Doug Pederson’s eye) and Riley for secondary depth.

“What you’ve seen from those guys is you’ve seen the ability. All of those guys have shown really well,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said of his rookie safeties. “We’re going to have some real tough decisions at a lot of positions, but particularly our safety position.”

