Eastern Kentucky vs West Virginia Live Stream: How to Watch Online

West Virginia will begin the season with its only non-conference matchup on the schedule when they host FCS squad Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Eastern Kentucky vs West Virginia Preview

West Virginia has been eager to get back on the field after a disappointing 5-7 season in 2019. It was just the second time in 17 seasons that the Mountaineers were never ranked in The Associated Press poll and their worst record since 2013.

“Reflecting back, really over the last several months, honestly didn’t know if we’d get to this point during certain times and didn’t know if we’d be able to play and here we are just a few days away from kickoff,” said second-year West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. “Just really humbled to have the opportunity to coach after everything that has gone on the last few months. I know for our players, they’re extremely excited to compete, as you could imagine.”

“I want our fans to understand that we’re going to miss them on Saturday,” Brown said. “It will not be the same. In a season of a lot of different things and things that are abnormal, that is going to be the most difficult challenge for our players.”

Eastern Kentucky opened its season last week, although its an experience they would like to forget. The Colonels were pounded 59-0 by Marshall, managing just 166 total yards. West Virginia won’t be underestimating EKU though, understanding that live game action can help a team improve tremendously.

“I do think that they’ll play better, probably considerably better, this week than they did a week ago,” Brown told reporters. “I think teams, it’s a cliche, they always make the biggest improvement between week one and week two. Game ones are tough. A lot of times you throw them out.”

Brown is from Kentucky and has respect for the EKU program that has had success in the FCS division, coming from 1979-82 when they won two titles and were runner-up twice.

“A lot of respect for them,” Brown told the Associated Press. “They had a tough game last week. I expect them to bounce back like most teams do between week one and week two. They’ll make adjustments and they’ll be much improved this week.”

West Virginia is a whopping 41-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 55.5. The line was originally set at 35, but has steadily moved to make the Mountaineers an even larger favorite.

West Virginia will open Big 12 play next week at Oklahoma State.