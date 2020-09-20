Eli Manning Makes Bold Prediction About Giants QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones is the starting quarterback of the New York Giants and Jones has full support of former Giants quarterback, Eli Manning.

Giants legend, Eli Manning is hosting the world’s first live zoom tailgate party NOW with @FranksRedHot. Guests include Shaun O’Hara, Victor Cruz, Chanel Iman, Adam Richman and Daina Falk. pic.twitter.com/j4WlWhRfYi — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 20, 2020

“He’ll have a big season,” Manning said this afternoon while hosting his digital tailgate party via Zoom in conjunction with Franks’ Red Hot hot sauce.

“Daniel’s worked extremely hard.”

While participating in a Q&A with fans, Manning discussed his thoughts on Jones with former Giants teammate Sean O’Harra.

Eli Manning on Daniel Jones: “I talked to Daniel throughout the offseason” “I don’t have any advice for Daniel.” Manning said he told Jones he wanted to be a resource for him. “Daniel’s worked extremely hard.” “He’ll have a big season.” pic.twitter.com/KdpLP4Een9 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 20, 2020

Manning stated that the NFL offseason was weird due to COVID-19 but that he made himself available to Jones during the offseason. The two-time Super Bowl Champion stated that he told Jones that he wanted to make himself a resource if he needed.

Manning said he watched the Giants 26-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week one. “Difficult watching the Giants game last week,” he said.

“I was rooting for them.”

Giants running back, Saquon Barkley underperformed in week one against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFL’s Rookie of the Year two season ago, Barkley rushed for six yards on a 0.4 yards per carry average against Pittsburgh.

Daniel Jones went 26/41and threw for 279 yard, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss.

Barkley will look to bounce back in week two today against the Bears.

Eli Manning’s NFL resume is extensive. A two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time Super Bowl MVP, four time Pro Bowler and the NFL’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2016 was the Giants’ first pick in the 2004 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. His No. 10 jersey was retired by Big Blue, the only team that he’s ever played for.

During his entire 16-year NFL playing career, Manning has thrown 57,023 passing yards which translates into 366 touchdowns and a 60.3% completion rating.

During his digital one hour Q&A before the Giants kickoff against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL, Manning also discussed the glory days of winning two Super Bowl’s with the Giants.

Eli Manning on winning Super Bowl 42: “When you win that game you start running around.” “”It all sinks in what you’re trying to accomplish.” “It’s worth everything.” “It’s all worth it to have that feeling.” pic.twitter.com/ThG108VBF0 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 20, 2020

“When you win that game you start running around,” Manning said specifically referring to Super Bowl 42.

“It all sinks in what you’re tring to accomplish.

“It’s worth everything.

“It’s all worth it to have that feeling.”

Eli Manning says he likes old Giants stadium. “It’s windy. Brutal to play QB in sometimes.” But says @MetLifeStadium has unbelievable space. pic.twitter.com/kCgCmZdIMJ — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 20, 2020

Throughout his discussion via Zoom and Franks’ Red Hot hot sauce, Manning was also joined by VIctor Cruz, Chanel Iman, Adam Richman and Daina Falk. Manning was asked whether he enjoyed the amenities of the old Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey or whethere he prefered the more modern digs at MetLife Stadium.”It’s windy,” Manning said referring to Giants stadium. “Brutal to play quarterback in sometimes.

“MetLife Stadium has unbelievable space.”