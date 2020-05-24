Eli Manning ‘Might Just Be’ First Ballot Hall Famer Reveals Tiki Barber

Eli Manning has quite the NFL resume. The now retired New York Giants quarterback is a two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time Super Bowl MVP, a four time Pro Bowler and the NFL’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2016.

Manning, the Giants’ first pick in the 2004 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss had his number 10 jersey retired by Big Blue, the only team that he’s ever played for.

During his entire 16-year NFL playing career, Manning has thrown 57,023 passing yards which translates into 366 touchdowns and a 60.3% completion rating.

And for brownie points: Manning, 39, is also now a Twitter account owner and christened his entry into that world by playfully trolling Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Manning earned a multitude of accolades throughout his career, but here’s the million dollar question: Is Eli Manning a first ballot Hall of Famer?

“Whoo, that’s a great question,” Tiki Barber, Manning’s former Giants teammate told me on today’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He is a Hall of Famer. No doubt about it. The question about First Ballot is timing because, think about the peers that he’s going in around and I think he maybe has an advantage because he’s not going to align with his brother Peyton, who retired a couple years before. He’s not going to align with Drew Brees who is still playing or Tom Brady. And so, he might get fortunate because he is a Hall of Famer and coming into a class that doesn’t have a quarterback waiting, you know what I mean? Like, he doesn’t have a guy that is a guaranteed Hall of Famer waiting.”

A three-time Pro Bowler, Tiki Barber was a member of the Giants’ Ring of Honor, is big blue’s all-time leader in rushing yards and in 2005 was the NFL’s top yardage gainer from the line of scrimmage.

Manning and Barber were teammates on the 2005 Giants team that finished 11-5 and won the NFC East title for the first time since 2000. On December 17, 2005, Barber broke the Giants’ single-game rushing record against the Kansas City Chiefs, rushing for 220 yards.

For those keeping score at home: Barber finished the 2005 regular season with 1,860 rushing yards.

Barber also dissects the issue of whether or not Manning is better than Tom Brady. “And it’s interesting because this conversation comes up all the time,” he tells Scoop B Radio.

“Is Tom Brady better than Eli? Yeah, you could say Tom Brady is better than Eli, but Eli beat him twice in the Super Bowls…Is Eli better than his brother? It’s debatable. They both had the same numbers of success; the Super Bowls, but Peyton Manning was this iconic player. And so when you start comparing Eli through his peers – the Peytons, Drew Brees, and Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, you can probably put them all above Eli. But when it comes to the Hall of Fame, it’s all about timing and the narrative around your timing. You know, Eli might just be a First Ballot Hall of Famer because he hits the finalists list at the right time.”