Koln vs Hoffenheim Live Stream: Where to Watch in US

Hoffenheimand FC Koln will get their Bundesliga seasons started as they face off Saturday at RheinEnergieStadion.

FC Koln vs Hoffenheim Preview

Not much went right for FC Koln after returning to play following the coronavirus-induced hiatus of the Bundesliga. They weren’t able to pick up a win in nine consecutive matches (six losses and four draws). However, they were able to float just above the relegation barrier.

Despite the lack of success, Koln inked inked head coach Markus Gisdol to a two-year extension last month.

“As we started, I said that one — FC Köln are a one-of-a-kind club. And exactly that is what I have experienced at FC so far. These fans, this city, all of the people working here — that is a strong base. We have a clear path together, with the goal of becoming a fixed part of the Bundesliga,” Gisdol said. “It is important that we continue to develop our experienced players and top talents with passionate work and to a clear concept. Along with the complete coaching staff, I can identify with this 100 percent. It is a huge motivation, for which we want to work hard at Geissbockheim.”

Hoffenheim ended last season on a high note, winning their last three league games by multi-goal margins and claiming a Europa League place. However, they enter the season with a new leadership in rookie coach Sebastian Hoeneß.

“I stand for attractive, brave, and attacking football in all aspects of the game. We want to seize the initiative and not wait for the opposition. We want to dictate the pace of the game and we need to be brave and have confidence in our own ability in order to achieve this. This is what we want to try to do in the first game. The excitement comes from playing attacking football, being brave, and creating opportunities in front of goal.”

Hoeneß is excited to get his first shot, but knows there’s lots of work to be done.

“It doesn’t mean too much yet, but that doesn’t mean that I’m completely laid back about the situation. I simply have not had the time to think about it or to comprehend the significance of the situation. I currently have so much to do on a daily basis that I have not had any time to reflect. I am sure it will sink in at some point, but things are already getting started and the first games have already been played, so maybe I will have a chance to look back in two or three years. I am extremely happy to be here because it is a very special position to be in, but for now I am focused on us having a successful start to the season.”

Hoffenheim is the slight favorite to win at +155. FC Koln is listed at +160.

FC Koln injuries

Ismail Jakobs

Florian Kainz

Anthony Modeste

Benno Schmitz

Hoffenheim injuries

Melayro Bogarde

Pavel Kaderabek

Maximilian Beier

Benjamin Hubner

Havard Nordtveit

Stefan Posch

Konstantinos Stafylidis