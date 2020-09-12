USA Starlet Konrad de la Fuente Makes Barcelona History

United States starlet Konrad de la Fuente made history on Saturday by becoming the first American to play for Barcelona’s first team.

History made in Spain. Konrad de La Fuente becomes the first American to feature for FC Barcelona's first team during today's preseason match. pic.twitter.com/NwT2OBINbJ — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) September 12, 2020

The 19-year-old played the second half of the 3-1 pre-season friendly win over Nastic at the Estadi Johan Cruyff and was unfortunate not to end up on the scoresheet.

De la Fuente applied an expert finish to a brilliant ball in from Francisco Trincao, only to see the goal harshly ruled out for offside. Television replays showed it was a tough call on the youngster.

58' But annulé à Konrad de la Fuente, qui avait conclu de près après un superbe service de Trincao ! (3-1) #ForçaBarça #BarçaNastic pic.twitter.com/aJGEXadaOI — FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona_fra) September 12, 2020

The teenager can still reflect on a good evening’s work. He also went close to scoring in the closing stages and put in a lively performance that suggests he has a bright future at the Camp Nou.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Youngsters Impress for Barcelona

De la Fuente was not the only youngster to impress on Saturday. New signings Pedri and Trincao both made their debuts for the Catalan giants and showed their potential for Ronald Koeman’s side.

Trincao was not afraid to show off his dribbling skills and willingness to run at defenders with the ball.

Trincão off the dribble pic.twitter.com/zx6vDUmKsy — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 12, 2020

Midfielder Riqui Puig also offered a polished performance in the second half in midfield. The 21-year-old is expected to be part of the first-team squad next season after some impressive showings at the end of 2019-20.

Koeman Keen on Konrad

Meanwhile, De la Fuente will be hoping he’s done enough to impress new boss Koeman. The Dutch coach has already called the American up to train with the first team ahead of the start of the new La Liga season.

De la Fuente’s appearances in training suggest he’s already in Koeman’s thinking for the future even though he’s expected to spend the season with Barcelona B.

If the teenager can impress for Francisco Javier García Pimienta’s side then he will increase his chances of making the breakthrough into the first team.

De la Fuente’s already admitted it’s his dream to play for Barcelona after signing a new contract with the club back in June.

“I am very happy to stay at the best club in the world. It has always been my dream to play for the first team, and that is why I want to stay here – to try to achieve it.”

Saturday’s performance is likely to have brought De La Fuente’s dream a step closer, and if he can continue his current trajectory he has a great chance of making the breakthrough at Barcelona.

READ NEXT: Ousmane Dembele Scores 5 Minutes Into Barcelona Return [WATCH]