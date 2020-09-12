Ousmane Dembele Scores 5 Minutes Into Barcelona Return [WATCH]

Ousmane Dembele made his first appearance for Barcelona since November 2019 on Saturday and took just five minutes to find the back of the net.

The France international was named in Ronald Koeman’s starting XI for a pre-season friendly against Nastic and did not take long to make an impression.

Sergi Roberto did well down the right to cross the ball in for Dembele to convert from close range for his first goal of 2020.

The goal comes after a tough year for the Frenchman. He tore a hamstring in training while on his way back from injury in February which forced him to miss the rest of the 2019-20 campaign.

Koeman Names Strong Team for First Friendly

Koeman named a strong team for his first game in charge. Captain Lionel Messi started the match despite only returning to training at the club on Monday after his failed attempt to leave the Camp Nou over the summer.

The Argentine started in attack along with Dembele and France international Antoine Griezmann who wore the No. 7 shirt for the first time since taking over the iconic squad number from Philippe Coutinho.

Griezmann added Barcelona’s second goal of the evening from the penalty spot just before the half-hour mark after Gerard Pique had been pulled down in the area.

17' Le but de @AntoGriezmann sur pénalty, contre le Nastic de Tarragone ! (2-0) #BarçaNastic pic.twitter.com/Q4DXr7jbro — FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona_fra) September 12, 2020

Koeman also started with a strong backline. Pique and Clement Lenglet featured at center-back with Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba on the flanks. In goal Neto came in for injured first-choice Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The Dutch coach also went for a mix of youth and experience in midfielder. Sergio Busquets started with 17-year-old Pedri, making his first debut since his move from Las Palmas. Carles Alena, back at Barcelona following a loan spell at Real Betis, also got the nod in the first half.

