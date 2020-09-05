Lions 2020 Roster Breakdown: Analysis of Every Position

The Detroit Lions toughest decision of the year has officially come and gone for another season, and now that the cuts are in, the roster is finalized.

Detroit has cut things down from 80 to 53, and while the decisions were tough, the players that have cracked the team will have a shot at earning back some dignity and changing the narrative after a rough 2019 season.

Here’s a look at breaking down the roster.

Predicting the Lions’ Roster on Offense

Quarterbacks: Matthew Stafford, Chase Daniel

Analysis: On paper, Detroit’s backup situation is much better in 2020. The Lions now have Daniel at their disposal, and he’s been a quality NFL player for a long time capable of leading an offense in the absence of a starter. The team cut David Blough in a mildly stunning move. In the past, the Lions have rolled with 2 quarterbacks and that happens again in 2020. This is a strong group which should benefit from a healthy Stafford and a competent Daniel entering the mix.

Running Backs: Kerryon Johnson, D’Andre Swift, Ty Johnson, Bo Scarbrough, Jason Cabinda (Fullback)

Analysis: Finally, the Lions have some quality depth at running back and it will show this season. Don’t sleep on Johnson having a big year in Darrell Bevell’s offense, and Scarbrough can bring some punch in the short yardage, so he will stick around. Jason Cabinda comes in to provide depth at fullback in the absence of Nick Bawden, lost to the season by injury. At the top, Johnson and Swift will form a committee to try and lead Detroit’s ground game out of the depths of despair.

Wide Receivers: Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, Quintez Cephus, Marvin Hall, Jamal Agnew

Analysis: Detroit’s wideout group has a pair of top guns, a solid slot man and a rookie to build around that could become elite with some grooming. The group has a solid player a bit further down in Hall who will remain a home run hitter for the team. His presence will mitigate the loss of Geronimo Allison to the opt out. Agnew, a converted defensive back, will be listed as a wideout and provide the team some speed and some gadget plays. He’s also an ace returner on special teams.

Tight Ends: T.J. Hockenson, Jesse James, Hunter Bryant

Analysis: The Lions have some good pass catchers here but might be more than a little thin in terms of willing blockers. Hunter Bryant, who will make the decision tough on the team as it relates to whether or not they should carry 4. Bryant is a major pass catcher after an excellent camp. Depth might not be a huge issue if Hockenson can take the next steps toward elite status, but a better season is certainly expected out of James. When healthy, Bryant can be a huge weapon for the offense.

Offensive Line: Taylor Decker, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson, Logan Stenberg, Joe Dahl, Matt Nelson, Tyrell Crosby

Analysis: This group will be amongst the most watched given all the change up front. The team will have a good mix of youth and veteran experience though, with both rookies cracking the roster and key players like Crosby and Dahl playing a role. Nelson is a surprise addition to the team but has a ton of size, which should help him to play a role moving forward after what was a strong camp.

Lions’ Roster on Defense

Defensive Line: Austin Bryant, Trey Flowers, Danny Shelton, Da’Shawn Hand, Nick Williams, Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara, John Penisini

Analysis: The Lions might be more than a little thin up front on paper in terms of big names, but they will be depending on young players to step up and do a ton of heavy lifting in 2020. This projection reflects that, as Hand, Okwara, Penisini and Bryant all figure to be important players in the rotation up front. A big season out of Flowers is a must for the pass rush to be fearsome. Another addition could and should be explored, but for now, this is how the group figures to stack up.

Linebackers: Jamie Collins, Jarrad Davis, Jahlani Tavai, Christian Jones, Reggie Ragland, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Elijah Lee

Analysis: More depth at linebacker this season than in years past for the team, as the Lions will rely on Collins and Ragland to play a big role this season and patch some holes while hoping a few of their young players come into their own (Davis) and continue to grow (Tavai). Reeves-Maybin grabs a roster spot after a solid camp and will continue to play big on special teams. Lee is a bit of a surprise, but will add some veteran depth to the linebacker room.

Cornerbacks: Desmond Trufant, Justin Coleman, Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, Mike Ford, Darryl Roberts, Tony McRae

Analysis: Detroit’s rebuilt cornerback position will feature a high flying rookie, a veteran who needs a big bounce back year and a couple underrated talents who could take huge steps forward in 2020. Detroit will keep Roberts, a veteran from free agency, for insurance on the back end as well as McRae for veteran depth. Virgin is a bit of a surprise cut given the role he played on special teams.

Safeties: Tracy Walker, Duron Harmon, Will Harris, Jayron Kearse, Miles Killebrew, C.J. Moore

Analysis: Matt Patricia loves his safeties and the team has added plenty of veteran thump this year with Harmon and Kearse. Walker will carry the load, and Harris should play a big role with Kearse sidelined for the first 3 games of the season by suspension. Moore and Killebrew return to the mix and will provide more depth for the team.

Specialists: Matt Prater (K), Jack Fox (P), Don Muhlbach (LS)

Analysis: No mysteries on special teams, at least in terms of the kicker and the snapper, but plenty of intrigue at punter. It was a toss up competition between Fox and Arryn Siposs, the Australian punter from Auburn. Siposs might have the advantage in a more conventional camp setting considering his big time college experience, but Fox has been in the building for a while and is familiar with the group, so that slight advantage helps him earn the nod. Nobody is supplanting Muhlbach yet.

