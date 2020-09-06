Lions’ Adrian Peterson Has Dominated NFC North Competition

The Detroit Lions have made the move to sign Adrian Peterson, and that move could be one which pays off if the runner is able

In his career, Peterson has torched the NFC North, something which the Lions know all too well from years of competing against him. Pro Football Focus showed that in his career running against the division, Peterson had an 89.4 grade overall.

Adrian Peterson’s career grade vs. NFC North opponents: 89.4 pic.twitter.com/KvDefcFeah — PFF (@PFF) September 6, 2020

That’s not even the half of it in terms of Peterson’s insane production head to head against the division. In total, he’s rushed for 5,185 and 41 touchdowns against his closest competition he had during his career. In terms of damage, Peterson has done the most against the Green Bay Packers, with 1,975 yards and 16 scores in his career.

Obviously, Peterson has tons of miles on his tires, but his resurfacing in the division he torched for years is certainly noteworthy for competition he has gotten to know well and play great against when he’s suited up.

Lions Signed Adrian Peterson

Sunday morning, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Lions signed Peterson to a 1 year deal for the 2020 season. Recently cut in Washington in a surprise move, Peterson was looking for a team to land with a team ahead of this year and Detroit gave him a soft landing.

Adrian Peterson is signing a one-year deal with the #Lions, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 6, 2020

As Peterson explained to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, he feels comfortable given the chance he is getting in Detroit, especially with Darrell Bevell as his offensive coordinator.

RB Adrian Peterson told me this morning he’s on his way to Detroit to sign with the #Lions. “They’re giving me an opportunity to play. I know coach (Darell) Bevell from my days in Minnesota. Ultimately I feel comfortable going there and helping them to get better.” #NFCNorth. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 6, 2020

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal will be $1.5 million for Peterson in Detroit, including incentives.

Compensation update I: New Lions’ RB Adrian Peterson is signing a one-year, $1,050,000 deal, plus incentives with Detroit, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2020

Naturally, the connection with Bevell, who was his offensive coordinator early in his career, loomed large. Interestingly, the Lions have a loaded running back room with Kerryon Johnson and D’Andre Swift, and Peterson coming into the mix. Finding a balance of carries could be the biggest issue the Lions have, but clearly, the runner isn’t worried.

Adrian Peterson Stats

In his career, Peterson has been one of the more productive backs in football. The 2012 NFL MVP stuck with the Vikings from 2007-2016, then landing with the Saints and Cardinals and finally in Washington for the last 2 seasons. Peterson is a lock to be in the Hall of Fame soon once his career ends given his exploits. The former Oklahoma Sooner is also a 7 time Pro Bowl player and a 4 time first team All-Pro runner as well.

This season, Peterson could make NFL history with the Lions. Peterson’s 14,216 career rushing yards currently ranks fifth all-time, and he trails Barry Sanders’ 15,269 yards. That means Peterson could surpass Sanders this season if he rushes for 1,054 yards at the age of 35 in Detroit.

It would be an interesting post script if Peterson was to play the last years of his career with the Lions and manage to surpass Sanders. That’s especially true given his standing as a long time Lions rival and classic tormentor.

Detroit would probably settle for Peterson thrashing his former competition as he has through the years once again.

