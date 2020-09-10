Lions-Bears Fox Telecast to Feature Never Before Seen Wrinkle

The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears will not have fans in the stands for their season opener at Ford Field in Week 1, but Fox Sports is going to ensure that the telecast looks as normal as possible.

This weekend’s telecast is going to feature fake fans, and will be the only Fox telecast to have that wrinkle as the teams get set to do battle in Detroit. Recently, Awful Announcing writer Andrew Bucholtz took a closer look at the situation, and wrote on how John Ourand broke the news that the network had made this decision.

Bucholtz wrote:

“And as per John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, Fox will be the only network using virtual fans when the NFL starts up this week, and they’ll only be doing that on the Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions game (with plans to maybe expand that further in future weeks, though).”

As for what this will look like, as pointed out in the same piece, the network showed an example of its virtual fans from a baseball game back in July that Awful Announcing showed off. They haven’t ended up using it consistently, but it’s certainly a different look.

Here's a look at the virtual fans at Wrigley Field for the Cubs-Brewers game on Fox. pic.twitter.com/rmA5lENFRH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 25, 2020

Real Lions and Bears fans won’t be in attendance, but some fake ones will be able to enjoy the action up close as the NFC North get going this weekend.

Lions Attendance Plans for Early 2020

A few weeks back, the team revealed that there would not be fans for the home opener next month against the Chicago Bears, nor Detroit’s game a few weeks later on October 4 against the New Orleans Saints. That being said, the team said they will re-evaluate after that point and see if they might start to host crowds.

The statement from Rod Wood read as follows:

“We have spent considerable time and resources implementing new gameday protocols at Ford Field and are ready to host fans at Lions games once approved by state guidelines,” said Lions Team President Rod Wood. “The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, has been a focal point for all facets of 2020 season planning as demonstrated by being one of the first teams to gain approval from the NFL and NFLPA for meeting training camp COVID-19 requirements. We have the utmost confidence that we can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for fans at our stadium.” “Lions fans have traditionally created an intimidating environment for visiting teams at Ford Field and, even in a reduced capacity, will be missed when we kick off the season against our division rival, the Chicago Bears. We are hopeful for an opportunity to host fans at the remaining six 2020 home games.” All other areas at Ford Field will be closed to fans during the first two home games, including parking lots and other Ford Field businesses such as Blitz and The Stadium Collection.”

Whether or not the Lions can host fans at the other games down the stretch of the season is up in the air, but for now, the first pair of games on the slate will not feature any live fans and now only virtual ones courtesy of Fox.

Lions 2020 Schedule

Detroit finished in last in 2019, meaning they once again had to play a last place schedule which many rate as easier. The Lions have been no stranger to playing a last place schedule lately. Just this season it happened for the team after they went 6-10 in 2018. Prior to that, the Lions had played a much better schedule given their higher finish from 2017, but were not able to capitalize. Detroit has found life just as difficult with an easier schedule, and will once again have that to deal with in 2020.

How are they expected to fare this year? Many see the Lions as a potential under the radar fit to win the NFC North this coming season or contend for a playoff spot. They will now put their roster to the test this coming season to see how they finish.

This week, they will do so without fans in the stands. Will the virtual fans be here to stay? That is currently anybody’s guess.

