Lions-Bears Preview: A Deep Dive Into Chicago Week 1

The Detroit Lions are ready to encounter the Chicago Bears for the first time in 2020, and the Lions will be a significantly changed team from the one Chicago ran over to finish the 2018 season and has beaten in four straight games dating back to 2018.

Detroit has changed things up and the Bears have a bit as well, and the first game of this season is an important one for both sides to try and achieve an early advantage within the division.

Here’s a closer look at breaking down the Bears and what sets them apart heading into a new year.

Opposing Player to Watch – Mitchell Trubisky, QB

Trubisky has had an up and down start to his career with the Bears, and the results have been mostly down for Chicago fans. Interestingly, though, one matchup he hasn’t struggled with has been that of the Lions during his career. He’s thrown for 1,359 yards, 11 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions against Detroit in his career and is 3-2 against the Lions. If Trubisky is truthfully a changed man, he will have to show it in his consistency against the Lions in Week 1. Any slippage on the road will be bad news for Chicago, who need their quarterback to play a winning role in the offense moving forward. While Matthew Stafford will be key, Trubisky’s play might determine if the Bears can win this game or not.

Key Personnel Group – Edge Rusher

The Lions haven’t done a great job in the trenches against the Bears through the last few years, and all Chicago did was sign Robert Quinn to rush opposite of Khalil Mack. Already, the Lions understand what kind of a test this will represent for their new look offensive line. The team better be good up the middle against the Bears, but they had also better be able to hold up on the edges. Detroit signed Vaitai this offseason to help them get this done, and he will be thrown into the fire Week 1 at right tackle. How the Lions stand up against Mack, Quinn and company will tell the story of how good their offense can function.

Can They Defend?

Yes. The Bears have plenty of offensive limitations and question marks but they still have a defense capable of shutting the opposition down. Last season, the Bears were the No. 10 total defense in the league. They allowed 298 points and 5,186 total yards on the season. This year, the question will be in the second level. There are no questions about defensive line activity or pass rush, however. The Bears are strong up front, but if there is any slippage whatsoever from this defense, things could spiral out of control for the team this coming season given how inconsistent their offense has been.

Biggest Name Missing – Eddie Goldman, DT

The Lions didn’t lose much this season to the NFL’s opt out clause, but the Bears did and have had to adjust to life without Eddie Goldman. Others can fill in, of course, but Goldman represents a big loss in the middle of what has been one of the league’s more solid defenses for a while. The timing on this isn’t great for Chicago either, who will face a Lions ground attack which has added D’Andre Swift and Adrian Peterson to the mix, plus stronger offensive linemen. The pressure will be on Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols to pick up the slack in a major way.

Headset Heads Up

Since Matt Patricia took over for the Lions, Detroit is 0-4 against the Bears, having lost a number of close games. Last season, though, the Lions lost both games against Chicago without Matthew Stafford on the sideline and each was very close. Stafford’s presence didn’t matter much in 2018, however, when he was intercepted late on Thanksgiving and also humiliated during a blowout loss on the road. So far, Nagy’s offensive mine has outfoxed Patricia’s defensive mind. The game might be won or lost on defense this time around, and the pressure is on the Lions to find a way to slow down an offense which has been able to move the ball on them during recent head to head matchups. Thus far, advantage Nagy against Patricia.

