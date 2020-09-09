Lions-Bears Referee: Crew Revealed for Week 1 Matchup

The Detroit Lions are set to tangle with the Chicago Bears, and they will face the matchup with a referee that they haven’t seen since the 2018 season.

According to Football Zebras, the Lions and Bears have been assigned Alex Kemp for this matchup. It will represent the first time the Lions have seen Kemp since the season finale in 2018 against Green Bay, which was a commanding Detroit win. Interestingly, Kemp also called Detroit’s game against Chicago that season in the Windy City. Kemp was also a side judge for a home season opener for the Lions back in 2017. Kemp started as a referee in 2018.

In total, the Lions are 2-1 in the last 3 seasons with games Kemp involved. That should make them feel a bit more positive about the matchup at least from the referee side this weekend.

Lions 2019 Penalties

If there’s one thing the Lions have to do this season to turn around their fortunes on the field, it’s keep their noses clean a bit more. Last season, the Lions were one of the most penalized teams in football, racking up nearly 7.1 flags a game. That was up from their 5.9 penalty per-game average during the 2018 year. Detroit needs to get back closer to their 2018 totals if they want to have success this season.

Getting consistent in between the lines in terms of discipline would be very helpful for the Lions as it relates to getting their fortunes back on the right track.

Lions 2020 Roster

The Lions spent much of the offseason trying to improve some deficiencies on their defense and offense. In free agency, the team signed names such as cornerback Desmond Trufant, linebacker Jamie Collins and linemen Danny Shelton and Nick Williams while trading for safety Duron Harmon. They also signed Halapoulivaati Vaitai for the offensive line and Chase Daniel to back up the quarterback spot, and made key depth signings such as safety Jayron Kearse and cornerbacks Tony McRae and Darryl Roberts. The Lions said goodbye to a few former mainstays in free agency like offensive lineman Graham Glasgow and punter Sam Martin while trading former franchise star Darius Slay.

When the draft came along, the Lions were also very active. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, running back D’Andre Swift, guard Jonah Jackson, edge rusher Julian Okwara, guard Logan Stenberg, wideout Quintez Cephus, defensive tackle John Penisini and defensive lineman Jashon Cornell were all added to the mix. As a whole, the draft class was solid in plenty of ways. Detroit addressed some of their biggest needs including a new cornerback as well as toughness on the offensive and defensive lines. They also added a potentially elite runner in Swift.

As a whole, there have been enough changes to think that the team has beefed up enough in key spots to contend. The roster is fairly balanced, and is looking much deeper on defense and offense in some very key places.

Lions 2020 Schedule

Detroit finished in last in 2019, meaning they once again had to play a last place schedule which many rate as easier. The Lions have been no stranger to playing a last place schedule lately. Just this season it happened for the team after they went 6-10 in 2018. Prior to that, the Lions had played a much better schedule given their higher finish from 2017, but were not able to capitalize. Detroit has found life just as difficult with an easier schedule, and will once again have that to deal with in 2020.

How are they expected to fare this year? Many see the Lions as a potential under the radar fit to win the NFC North this coming season or contend for a playoff spot. They will now put their roster to the test this coming season to see how they finish.

This week, they will do so with Kemp making the calls. Detroit hopes they can get a fair result from the officials this week, as they’ve had trouble with them in the past.

