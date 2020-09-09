Luis Suarez Laughs at ‘Fake News’ Amid Barcelona Exit Rumors

Luis Suarez continues to be heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona after being told he’s not in new manager Ronald Koeman’s plans for 2020-21.

Speculation continues to swirl about Suarez’s next move, and the Uruguay international does not appear too impressed with all the reports regarding his future.

Suarez is currently in pre-season training with Barcelona but took to social media with a following message:

Ig story Suárez: "While FAKE NEWS is coming out ME: 👌😄" [luissuarez9] pic.twitter.com/igLpKO13Ph — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 9, 2020

Yet it’s not entirely clear what Suarez is getting at as there have been conflicting reports regarding the 33-year-old recently.

Journalist Tancredi Palmeri has reported Juventus have struck a deal with Barcelona for the striker and will pay €3 million up front plus a further €13 million in bonuses.

According to ESPN, Juventus will face competition from Atletico Madrid for Suarez’s signature. Diego Simeone’s side have made contact with Suarez’s representatives and are willing to offer a higher salary.

Suarez Having Doubts About Move?

There’s also the possibility that Suarez may not move at all. He’s contracted to the club for another season, and his deal will automatically renew for a further campaign if he plays 60 percent of Barca’s games in 2020-21.

Suarez told Juan I. Irigoyen at El Pais that he’d be happy to play a bit-part role at the Camp Nou next season if it were decided that would be the best outcome for both parties.

“Obviously. I would accept it here as I always accept it in my career. Competition is always good and if the coach considers that I should start from the bench, I have no problem helping with the role they give me. I think I can still contribute a lot to this club.”

According to Sport’s Jordi Gil, Suarez’s potential move to Juventus “is not as close as reports in Italy have suggested.” The striker is actually “weighing up the possibility and for now nothing is certain.”

Meanwhile, Juventus are thinking about other striking targets and have been in touch with Alvaro Morata to discuss a potential return to Turin, according to reports in Spain.

Barcelona also continue to be linked with potential replacements for Suarez should he leave this summer. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported the Catalan giants have “agreed personal terms” with Lyon captain Memphis Depay but must still agree a deal with the French club.

