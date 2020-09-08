Barcelona’s Luis Suarez To Make Shock Move to Atletico Madrid?

Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign Luis Suarez from Barcelona and will rival Juventus for the striker’s signature.

According to ESPN Uruguay, Diego Simeone’s side contacted Suarez’s representatives on Tuesday and are willing to pay the 33-year-old striker more than Juventus.

The Rojiblancos are keen to refresh their attack for next season and are now waiting to hear back from the Barcelona striker who had been expected to complete a move to Juventus this week.

Suarez views the Turin giants as “a more ambitious project and superior to Atlético’s,” but Juve are keen to tie up a deal quickly and could move to other targets if that is not possible.

Meanwhile, Atletico are willing to be patient in their bid to land Suarez and also know that a transfer to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium comes with the added bonus of not having to move country.

Is Alvaro Morata the Key?

One player who could be key to any possible deal is Atletico striker Alvaro Morata. The 27-year-old wants to return to the Serie A champions, and his arrival could see Juve end their interest in Suarez.

Morata’s departure would also open up space in the Atletico attack, as Simeone’s side would need to bring in another striker ahead of the new season to take his place.

Suarez has said very little about his where he might play his football next season after being told he’s surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou, although he has made it clear he would be happy to be a substitute at Barca in 2020-21.

Suarez Tipped for Success at Juventus

At this stage a move to Juventus looks more likely for Suarez, and he has been tipped for success in Turin by former Barcelona director Ariedo Braida in an interview with Tuttosport.

“I’m not surprised about his Barcelona exit because football is about cycles. Even Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid because he felt his time there was over. “Suarez is a fighter and his battling spirit infects the rest of his teams. He has character and the DNA to play for Juventus and other big clubs. If he is motivated, he’ll be a strong signing even at 33 years of age.”

Suarez will turn 34 in January and is certainly heading towards the end of his glittering career. Yet he still scored 21 goals in 36 appearances last season, showing he still has plenty to offer at the top level.

