Major Twist Emerges in Luis Suarez Transfer Saga

Luis Suarez’s future still remains shrouded in uncertainty with conflicting reports emerging about the Barcelona striker’s next move.

It has been widely reported that the Uruguay international would leave the Camp Nou this summer after being told by new manager Ronald Koeman he’s not in his plans for the 2020-21 season.

Suarez had been expected to join Serie A champions Juventus, but the latest development in the transfer saga suggests that may not be the case after all.

According to Deportes Cuatro, the 33-year-old would actually prefer to move to La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid than head to Italy. Diego Simeone’s side are keen on the Uruguayan and think he still has two seasons left at the top.

Meanwhile, Suarez would be happy to stay in Spain and is currently considering “all the offers he has on the table.” The only possible stumbling block to a move to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium are Suarez’s huge wages, according to the report.

However, the saga does not end there as it’s possible Suarez may not leave the Camp Nou at all. TV3 are reporting that Koeman “would not mind” the striker staying at the club even though he’s told him he’s surplus to requirements.

Indeed the report notes that the chances of Suarez staying at Barcelona “are growing as the days go by.” The transfer window in Spain remains open until October 5.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Suarez Responds to Rumors

Suarez took to social media earlier this week to respond to rumors about his future. The striker posted a message on Instagram that left supporters wondering exactly what he was referring to.

Ig story Suárez: "While FAKE NEWS is coming out ME: 👌😄" [luissuarez9] pic.twitter.com/igLpKO13Ph — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 9, 2020

Ben Hayward at the Evening Standard reported the message was in response to claims from Italy that a deal to sign for Juventus had been all wrapped up. Journalist Tancredi Palmeri claimed Juve would pay €3 million plus another €13m in add-ons.

The latest reports suggest a move to Juventus is not as close as has been reported in Italy and that Suarez is still yet to decide where he wants to play his football next season.

Suarez has already said in an interview with El Pais he’d be happy to accept a substitute’s role next season, but Barcelona may want to get his huge salary off the wage bill. The striker has a year left on his current deal and earns €14m a season at the Camp Nou.

READ NEXT: Bayern Munich Trying to Tempt Barcelona’s ‘New Iniesta’