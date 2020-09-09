Mark Ingram: Ravens Runners ‘Trying To Top’ 2019 Greatness

The Baltimore Ravens had the best rushing attack in NFL history last season, but if you ask them, there’s only one spot for that to go in 2020.

Upward once again.

This offseason, the team added J.K. Dobbins to the mix and also have a solid backup in Gus Edwards. Returning, they have Mark Ingram, one of the best rushers from last season. Speaking with the media, Ingram admitted that the goal isn’t merely to be as good as they once were, but to be even better next year.

"We'll try to top that mark this year." @markingram21 pic.twitter.com/fwDDWv4SM0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 9, 2020

Ingram told the media:

“We have a great group of guys in the running back room, great offensive line, great coordinators. We broke the record last year, we’re trying to improve and trying to get better. We’ll be doing everything we can to try to top that mark this year. It’s going to take a lot of hard work, dedication and execution but we’re looking forward to it.”

This season, the Ravens can have just as good a ground game if not better given what Dobbins can do along with Ingram and even Edwards. Baltimore still also has Lamar Jackson to run the ball for them as well, which could help their numbers further.

All in all, Ingram’s claim doesn’t seem that wild.

Mark Ingram Predicted Greatness From Ravens Ground Game

Ingram was asked his thoughts on the team adding Dobbins to the mix. As expected, he didn’t hold back whatsoever. In a piece by Grant Gordon from NFL.com, Ingram’s comments are presented and it sure doesn’t sound as if he plans on the team slowing things down.

Gordon wrote:

Looking anything but concerned about Baltimore adding another stud to the stable, Ingram — along with his ever-present grin — told NFL Network’s Colleen Wolfe on Thursday’s NFL Schedule Release ’20 that he’s excited about what Dobbins will add and their shared aspirations. “I like his mindset, I like his attitude, I like the way he run the ball. Just bring him and his talents to our room that’s already special; our backfield is gonna be the best in the league for sure,” Ingram said Thursday. “We’re all looking forward to it, being playmakers for the team and help us win the championship.”

Interestingly, in 2019, the Ravens already had the best rushing attack in the league, so how much better could they be expected to get? It’s a scary thought for the AFC, as it’s already nearly impossible for the team to be stopped on offense thanks to their diverse attack.

If the Ravens are planning on getting even better, it could be a long year for the opposition.

Mark Ingram Not Slowing Down

So how much longer could Ingram be expected to play? As he said himself earlier this offseason in an interview with the team, another 4-5 years is the expectation he is currently setting for himself, meaning he’s not going anywhere.

"I can play this game at a high level for a long time." @markingram21 pic.twitter.com/Lt21d3RRbG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 14, 2020

“I am just blessed and thankful. The lord has my body feeling this way. I am with a great team that takes care of me. I feel like I can play this game at a high level, at the highest level for at least another 4-5 years,” he told reporters. “I honestly do. I feel good. My body feels good.”

The reason for this isn’t merely longevity, but the fact that Ingram feels as if he still has some major goals to reach on the field.

“I just want to be the best man. I want to be one of the best. You talk about running backs who have long, prestigious careers. I want to be in that discussion and talked about that way,” he said. “I just want to be the best player I can be, I want to win championships, and I want to do it at a high level and I feel like I could do it for a long time.”

Ingram will be leading the charge for a team that wants to keep improving in the trenches and might only have their best rushing ahead of them.

