Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins Dominates Rookie Debut

The Baltimore Ravens picked up J.K. Dobbins early in the NFL Draft and the move seems to have paid off in a major way during Week 1 in 2020.

As part of a massive blowout by the Ravens over the Cleveland Browns, Dobbins is running wild with a pair of touchdowns on the afternoon. His second one of the afternoon gave the Ravens an even more commanding lead and helped them to an easy 38-6 victory.

Here’s a look at Dobbins’ getting the job done with his second score of the day:

As a whole, Dobbins was probably the best part of the game for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson seems as if he will always be dominant, but the Ravens have added another element to their offense in Dobbins. While the rookie only rushed for 22 yards, he got into the end zone 2 times, proving he still has a nose for the end zone.

The Ravens are already a dangerous team, but Dobbins can give them a whole new element. For that reason, the league should remain terrified.

J.K. Dobbins Projected for Huge Season

Dobbins will come into the mix at the position and give the Ravens some extra depth, but more than that, he might give them a completely elite season on the field. According to a new prediction by Michael Renner, Dobbins is well set up to go over 1,000 yards this season as a rookie in Baltimore’s attack.

Renner wrote:

“The bevy of talent at the top of this running back class was insane. There were five guys on PFF’s draft board who would have given Josh Jacobs competition for RB1 if they were in the 2019 class. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, J.K. Dobbins and the aforementioned Jonathan Taylor are all in terrific situations to go for over 1,000 yards, and Cam Akers, D’Andre Swift and Antonio Gibson are all liable to take the reins in their respective offenses, as well.”

Seeing Dobbins be a weapon like that would be a huge development for the Ravens, who are already in elite standing with Mark Ingram in their backfield. Dobbins being a huge rushing threat and going over 1,000 yards would mean the team’s offense was even more difficult to stop this season.

J.K. Dobbins Impressed With Camp Catch

Not only is Dobbins a great runner, he’s a very capable receiver as well, something he showed in college all too often. Now, as he transitions to the NFL, Dobbins is once again showing his ability to make the big play through the air. Recently in practice, Dobbins made exactly that kind of play.

Here’s a look at Dobbins hauling in the pass right overtop of the linebacker for the score.

#Ravens 2nd round pick RB J. K. Dobbins is making plays in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/vCjNKYkBWc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 24, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens hope that Dobbins can turn in these kind of plays on the regular when the games count, but for now, it was excellent to see him showing out in camp.

While Dobbins did not make such a catch in this game, he showed fans why he’s a player to be taken seriously during the 2020 season even as a rookie.

