Sergio Ramos Makes Surprise Admission About Messi’s Future

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says he wants Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona amid speculation the Argentine will leave the Camp Nou.

Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave this summer, and his father met with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Wednesday for talks to discuss his future.

The Argentina international has tormented Real Madrid throughout his two decades at the Camp Nou, but Ramos told reporters he still does not want to see the 33-year-old walk away from La Liga.

“He has earned the respect to decide his future. I don’t know if he’s doing it in the best way. But for Spanish football, for Barça and for us, we’d like him to stay. Leo makes the Spanish league better, his team better and the Clásicos more attractive.”

Messi is the top scorer in games between Real Madrid and Barcelona. He has netted 26 times in El Clasico against Los Blancos, putting him top of the all-time list and ahead of legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo Di Stefano.

Messi’s Father Says Barcelona Future is ‘Difficult’

Jorge Messi, the Barcelona captain’s father and representative, spoke briefly about his son’s future on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old told Deportes Cuatro that the forward staying at the club would be “difficult, difficult.” Messi Sr also said insisted he did not know anything about reported interest from Manchester City and added that he had not spoken to Pep Guardiola.

The Premier League side are “keeping a close eye” on developments in Barcelona, particularly the meeting between Jorge Messi and Bartomeu, according to Marca’s Luis F. Rojo.

Manchester City remain keen on bringing in the 33-year-old but will not make a move until they know “whether or not he will be able to leave Barcelona for free this summer.”

What Next for Messi and Barcelona?

It’s not clear what will happen next with Messi and Barcelona. The forward has refused to turn up for PCR testing and pre-season training as he believes he can leave as a free agent due to a clause in his contract.

Barcelona argue that the clause expired in June, and the only way he can depart is if a club pays his €700m buyout clause. Talks between Messi’s father and Bartomeu are aimed a finding a way forward without resorting to legal action.

It’s a complicated situation and one that will not be resolved easily. Barcelona have made it clear they don’t want to sell but will know Messi can leave as a free agent next season and may ultimately decide to name their price for the club captain.

