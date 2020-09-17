‘LeBron James in the NFL:’ Ravens DC Hypes Deshaun Watson

It’s often been wondered what kind of player LeBron James would be if he had ever played football, but Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has an idea.

As Martindale told the media, he believes Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson resembles James on the football field thanks to his leadership and his command over the team’s offense. As a result, Martindale and the Ravens defense is not feeling overconfident heading into this weekend’s tilt against the Texans in spite of the dominating way in which their team won last season’s matchup.

"We're not overconfident trust me. Deshaun gets better every year. He's a Pro Bowl QB for a reason." DC Wink Martindale pic.twitter.com/0BNSDB6Cmp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 17, 2020

Here’s what Martindale said:

“We’re not overconfident, trust me. (Deshaun Watson) gets better every year. He’s a Pro Bowl quarterback for a reason, it was just one of those days (in 2019). He to me is like a LeBron James type player in the NFL. He’s a general, he’s a point guard out there.”

Watson has been an elite quarterback early in his career, and the comparison to James is certainly an interesting one. The Los Angeles Lakers star has been physical in his career as well as an unquestioned leader, something which Martindale thinks Watson has been as well.

Whether or not Watson can be an MVP and a championship winner remains to be seen, but with this comparison, few people would question the point being made.

Ravens Reveal Jersey This Week

Last week, the Ravens wore white when taking on the Cleveland Browns, but this week, they go back to their standard purple jersey look when taking on the Texans on the road.

Here’s a look at their announcement, with a special shout out to Tyus Bowser who attended the University of Houston:

No word in the preview what color pants the Ravens will wear, but it’s likely most fans are hoping for them to wear the dark black pants with the purple tops. That’s a popular combination in Baltimore.

Last season, the Ravens thrashed the Texans 41-7 at home and were wearing the exact same purple kits, so it’s more than likely there will be more than a few good feelings for the team in these uniforms as they take the road for the first time this season.

Ravens Defense Ready for Next Level

According to Peter Schrager of the NFL Network, that defense is going to be what determines how good the Ravens are this coming season. Speaking after the blowout win, Schrager said that in his mind, Baltimore’s defense is looking much improved and could be pushing the team toward greatness this season as evidence of their attacking mindset all over the field.

"With Lamar at QB, the @Ravens defense is always going to get overlooked. But the performance Wink Martindale's D put on yesterday can't be minimized. Both @CalaisCampbell and @Patrickqueen_ were magnificent in their debuts." – @PSchrags pic.twitter.com/Kbo5ZRpZJK — GMFB (@gmfb) September 14, 2020

Schrager said:

“I’d like to talk about Wink Martindale’s defense because they keep on getting better and better every season. The Browns were 3-12 on third down and 0-3 on fourth down. Baker (Mayfield) was running like a chicken with his head cut off because the Ravens defense was all over the field. Lamar (Jackson’s) great, we know that. It’s going to be the defense that gets them to that next level. Calais (Campbell) was fantastic in his debut. Patrick Queen was fantastic as a rookie. I’m so excited to see the Ravens progress because this could have gone one of two ways. It went the right way.”

All told, Schrager is right. If the Ravens defense can put up some lopsided numbers, the team might blow plenty of teams out this season given how well their offense has played and how consistent that group figures to remain.

It’s a very scary thought for the opposition.

Ravens New Additions Leading Defense

Baltimore’s defense only allowed 6 points and was aggressive all afternoon. A big reason why were the new additions to the mix, something Brian Baldinger was quick to point out. In a video, Baldinger showed why the new look Ravens defense is so good and as he hinted, the biggest reason are their big time new additions from both free agency and the draft.

.@ravens got bigger and faster on defense and it showed up as they annihilated the #Browns. Better at all 3 levels than a year ago. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/regF1T9U2o — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 16, 2020

Baldinger said:

“Calais Campbell is a problem. He’s a problem with his size, he batted a bunch of balls down. 2 new linebackers, Malik Harrison and Patrick Queen. Queen was everywhere on Sunday. His speed just shows up. If you have a fast middle linebacker, your defense looks faster. Then there’s Derek Wolfe. He’s just a proven player. He knows how to play.”

The Ravens only seem to have gotten better this offseason and it’s a huge credit to Eric DeCosta, their general manager as well as coaching staff. So far, with these additions, the team looks to be setting up for a potential season of dominance on that side of the ball.

With an offense as good as they have, an elite defense would help the Ravens become even better.

This week, thy are charged with stopping the player that could be the closest thing to James on a football field.

