Two More Falcons Key Players Exit Cowboys Game, No Return

The Falcons may be up in this game against Dallas but their defense is getting banged up.

LB Foye Olukon exited the game with a groin injury after doing his job forcing three fumbles. Shortly after safety Ricardo Allen left the game with an elbow injury. Both will not be returning today.

Foye out with a hamstring injury after forcing three fumbles. Ricardo Allen out with an elbow injury — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) September 20, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Allen went in for a tackle on Ezekiel Elliot near the end zone. It is wasn’t clear where the injury came from, but Allen came up holding his arm after Elliot knocked out the defensive back. Allen immediately left the game with trainers.

Takkarist McKinley and Kaleb McGary left the game as well. McGary’s injury appeared pretty serious.

We will update you once we know more.

READ NEXT: Falcons Rising Star Makes Impressive TD Catch vs. Cowboys