UAB vs Miami Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Miami Hurricanes will kick off their 2020 season against the UAB Blazers on Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of BYU vs Navy online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UAB vs Miami live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch UAB vs Miami live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

One signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch UAB vs Miami live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UAB vs Miami live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

UAB vs Miami Preview

The Hurricanes will have an exciting new quarterback under center: D’Eriq King, who transferred over from Houston after last season. King chose to redshirt and transfer after four games last year, so his play in 2019 was limited, but in his last full season in 2018, he was lights out. He threw for 2,982 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions that year, while also rushing for an additional 686 yards and 14 scores. His 50 touchdowns that season led the nation. He’s a definite dual-threat, and he knows it.

“A lot of times, guys look at a quarterback like myself just as a runner,” King said prior to the season. “I love playing teams that want me to throw the ball because I know I can do that, and I know I can do it pretty well. I don’t think I’m just a runner. I think I’m a dual-threat quarterback.”

While King should bring a new element to the offense, Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz’ defense will have its hands full in this one with Alabama-Birmingham’s running back Spencer Brown, who rushed for 127 yards and a score in UAB’s first game of the season, a 45-35 win over Central Arkansas. It was their 19th straight home win, a Conference USA record, but they’ll be on the road Thursday night against a much stronger team in the Hurricanes.

UAB head coach Bill Clark revealed this week that his primary concern heading into the game will be the unknown: just what should his team expect from this Miami offense?

“The hardest thing, for us, is just the unknown,” Clark said. “From a defensive standpoint, it’s really is, who are they? What is their strengths, what’s their weaknesses? That’s the hardest game from a defensive standpoint is what is an offense is going to do and then when you remove the fact that they were not around last year, it really creates a lot of unknowns for us.”

Clark’s squad put up 459 yards of total offense while utilizing a two-quarterbacks system in their victory over Central Arkansas. Junior Tyler Johnston III and freshman Bryson Lucero went a combined 24-34 for 226 yards passing and three touchdowns. It’s unconventional, but it worked, at least in their first game of the season.

The Hurricanes have decided to allow up to 13,000 fans to attend the game, although none of them will be university students, per COVID-19 restrictions. This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Miami Football Without Cable