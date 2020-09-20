WATCH: Man Breaks Into Fenway Park During Red Sox Vs. Yankees Game

While the New York Yankees took on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 20, a man appeared to climb up the Green Monster wall and break into the stadium. Wearing a Red Sox shirt, the crazy fan climbs into the seats and yells, “We love New York!”

While the man continues to shout, he also starts to throw hats down onto the field. The commotion temporarily stopped play during the game during the top of the 8th inning on Sunday. At the time of the break-in, the Red Sox were up on the Yankees 9 to 1.

Sooo…somebody broke into Fenway Park today and did…whatever this is… pic.twitter.com/93U67dVsHi — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) September 20, 2020

While standing up above the centerfield wall, the guy could also be heard yelling, “Remember 9-11! and Boston Marathon,” climbed out around the camera wall.

Sooo a Red Sox fan broke into Fenway…? Looks like he might’ve climbed up the outside of the Green Monster and is now standing in the camera well above center field shouting down to the field. pic.twitter.com/iYCPZdnlCq — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) September 20, 2020

The incident quickly went viral on Twitter. The Athletic’s MLB reporter Marc Carig tweeted, “Um, this has very quickly become a scary situation at Fenway. The intruder has climbed on the other side of the railing on the balcony that cameramen use for the centerfield camera.”

At one point the Fenway Park invader yelled, "Hey No. 23, you ain't no Michael Jordan" at Michael Chavis and threw a hat towards him. It looked for a second like he might jump from the camera platform. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 20, 2020

There is a madman running and climbing around Fenway right now pic.twitter.com/1ltEBiAbS0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 20, 2020

A few minutes later, Carig tweeted, “The fellow has been talked off the ledge.” His identity or how he was able to get into Fenway Park has not yet been made public.

Twitter Filled With Memes & Jokes Starring the Man Who Broke Into Fenway Park

Breaking: The only fan who wants to watch the 2020 Red Sox in person has broken into Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/VoMcQoN3fE — Alex Feuz (@AlexFeuz) September 20, 2020

Without fans unable to watch the game in person due to coronavirus precautions, the incident on Sunday made for a most entertaining game break while the Red Sox crushed the Yankees. MLB reporter Bryan Hoch, however, just added this crazy occasion to what’s already been an abnormally bizarre year of baseball.

Hoch tweeted, “So this year, we’ve had COVID postponements, a drone delay at Yankee Stadium, an air horn delay at Philadelphia, and now a random guy breaking into Fenway Park. Oh, and rainouts.”

https://twitter.com/incarceratedbob/status/1307776137200898048?s=20

Despite the crazy break-in, the Red Sox were able to notch their 20th win of the year. As for the Yankees, Sunday’s game brought an end to their 10-game winning streak and their overall 12-game streak versus the Red Sox, according to reporter Erik Boland.

The Wild Interruption Didn’t Ruin Red Sox Rookie Pitcher Tanner Houck’s Second-Ever Star

The Yankees/Red Sox game was delayed after a fan snuck into Fenway Park and caused a scene. pic.twitter.com/zuYsdcdFT5 — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) September 20, 2020



While such a scene could break a team’s flow and concentration, the Red Sox were already too many scores over the Yankees for the Bronx Bombers to make a comeback. The final score of the game was 10 to 2, with the Yankees taking a tough loss.

The Red Sox were led by rookie pitcher Tanner Houck on Sunday, who was making his second-ever career start. The offense was led my Michael Chavis, who hit two homers. Bobby Dalbac and J.D. Martinez also notched a home runs while Jack Bradley Jr. enjoyed a four-hit day.

Houck’s first career start last week against the Miami Marlins was equally as successful. He throw for five scoreless innings – the debut for a Boston pitcher since Eduardo Rodriguez’s first career game, as reported by OvertheGreenMonster.com.

READ NEXT: National Thank a Police Officer Day 2020: Disputing Memes Go Viral on Twitter