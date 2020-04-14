Hank Steinbrenner’s Cause of Death: How Did the Yankees Owner Die?

Hank Steinbrenner, co-owner of the New York Yankees, died on Tuesday at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He was 63.

Steinbrenner, who along with his brother, Hal Steinbrenner, took over operations for one of Major League Baseball’s most valuable franchises from their father, George Steinbrenner, in 2007. George Steinbrenner purchased the organization in 1973. A year later, the brothers were named co-chairs of the Yankees, while sisters Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal and Jessica Steinbrenner are general partners and vice-chairpersons.

The family patriarch died in July 2010, and his wife, Joan Steinbrenner, whom he married in 1956, served as Yankees vice-chairperson before she died in 2018.

The news of Hank Steinbrenner’s death comes amid the pandemic coronavirus outbreak, but that is not his cause of death. The New York Post reported that he had succumbed to a “lengthy illness,” while MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweeted that he was suffering from a “liver issue.”

The family released a heartfelt tribute and official statement on April 14 after Steinbrenner’s death:

Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him. He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always.

Steinbrenner, born on April 2, 1957, in Cleveland, Ohio, is survived by his four children, Jacqueline, Julia, George Michael IV, and John; his granddaughter, Anabel; as well as his siblings, Jennifer, Jessica, and Hal. Steinbrenner was married to wife Christina DiTullio, but they divorced in 2004.

Tributes To George “Hank” Steinbrenner III & Well-Wishes To His Family Were Shared On Social Media

Steinbrenner, who spent 13 seasons as the general partner of the New York Yankees, was fondly remembered by those he worked with over the decades. Fans of the franchise shared on social media they would be wearing their Yankees swag on Tuesday in honor of Steinbrenner. Others remembered him for his charity work in the Bronx community.

The Lerner family, who owns the Washington Nationals, shared a statement: “The Lerner family and the Washington Nationals organization extend their deepest condolences to the Steinbrenner family over the untimely passing of Hank Steinbrenner. Hank was an important member of the baseball community and he will be missed.”

One user online tweeted, “Never forget this man’s immortal words: ‘Go anywhere in America and you won’t see Red Sox hats and jackets, you’ll see Yankee hats and jackets. This is a Yankee country.’”

