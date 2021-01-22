AEW Revolution 2021: Matches & Predictions

Early last year, All Elite Wrestling produced one of the finest PPV’s since its inception – Revolution.

The landmark event played host to one of the best tag team matches of all time, a fiery feud-ender between former best friends, the exciting in-ring debut of an indie gem, and a major title change at the top of the card. Now that we’ve finally entered 2021, everyone is looking to AEW to see if the upstart wrestling company can strike lightning twice with the same event. This year’s Revolution is set to feature major championship bouts, the in-ring return of a bonafide legend, and the biggest stars from up and down the card vying for the biggest wins of their career.

Let’s get to the nitty-gritty and detail who we think we’ll prevail at the second ever installment of AEW Revolution.

Team Taz (Brian Cage and Ricky Starks) (with Taz) vs. Darby Allin and Sting (Street Fight)

Predictions & Winners: One of the biggest shockers in the world of wrestling for 2021 came when The Man Known as Sting made his onscreen debut as a member of the AEW roster. The last time we saw him, he was dealt an incredibly bad hand after being injured during a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match with Seth Rollins. Because of that bout, Sting’s neck isn’t in the best of states. But due to him getting involved in Darby Allin’s continued scuffles with Team Taz, Sting now finds himself in a big match situation. And on PPV, no less! The machine known as Brian Cage and the self-proclaimed “Stroke” Daddy” Ricky Starks will do battle with Allin and Sting in a PPV Street Fight.

AEW clearly knows that it’s too dangerous to put Sting in a ring. So the presentation for this match will definitely be done in a cinematic manner. I just hope that this tag team brawl is more like the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker & AJ Styles and less like the travesty (the Firefly Fun House match) that took place between John Cena and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. With a cinematic format put in play for this match, Sting will be properly protected and be given the chance to look impressive despite his age. Of course, the other three men competing in this match will do most of the heavy lifting to make it all worthwhile. I’m expecting plenty of madness and run-in’s from some expected (and unexpected) supporters on both sides. Ultimately, the reigning TNT Champion and his mentor will overcome Team Tazz. I say all that to say this – there’s no way in hell Sting is losing his AEW PPV debut!