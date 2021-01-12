Alabama CFP National Champions Gear & Apparel

The Alabama Crimson Tide has done it again.

With a win over Ohio State, Alabama won its third College Football Playoff National Championship since the CFP’s inception in the 2014-15 season.

And now you can get the newest Alabama National Champions gear and apparel thanks to online sports retailer Fanatics. Grab a brand new shirt, hat, hoodie, collectible, or something else to commemorate this historic moment. If you’re a Crimson Tide fan, Fanatics certainly has you covered.

Shop the Alabama Crimson Tide store at Fanatics

Alabama Crimson Tide Nike College Football Playoff 2020 National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

alabama national champions shirts

Nike(Nike)

Get the same gear the team was wearing after their most recent title with the Alabama Crimson Tide Nike College Football Playoff 2020 National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt.

Made of 100 percent cotton, the shirt features screen print graphics and is available in sizes Small through 2XL. The officially licensed T-shirt is machine washable.

This item is also available in women’s sizes.

Browse all of the Alabama Crimson Tide CFP National Champions T-Shirts for men, women, and kids.

Buy the Alabama Crimson Tide National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

