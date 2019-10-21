25 Best Alabama Football Gifts: The Ultimate List

Crimson Tide fans are rabid, especially when it comes to the gridiron. And with the holiday season around the corner, it’s a perfect time to start shopping for the No. 1 Alabama fan in your life. So we’ve come up with a list below of some of the best and most popular Alabama football gifts.
From gear and apparel, tailgaiting accessories, electronics, and more, these gift ideas should help you pick out the perfect present for any Alabama football fan.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
An ideal gift for any Crimson Tide fan is this $17 Alabama Game Jersey by Nike.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the jersey, which is available in both Crimson and White, is highlighted by Nike’s Dri-Fit Technology, which wicks moisture away from your body and dries quickly to keep you cool and comfortable.
Other features include an embroidered fabric applique at the collar, tagless collar, a tailored designed for better movement, a satin twill woven jock tag, and screen print graphics.
This jersey is also available in women’s sizes and youth sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A take on the board game classic is this University of Alabama Bamaopoly, which is designed to supply hours of fun.
Actually, you can play the traditional version, which tends to take a while, or the updated one-hour game if you’re short on time.
The board spaces are specific to the University of Alabama and game can be played wiith 2 to 6 players.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the best gifts for Alabama football fans is this Crimson Tide tire cover from Fremont Die, so you can let everyone know who you pull for on Saturdays wherever you go.
Made of heavy gauge vinyl, it features screen print graphics of Alabama’s “A” logo in bright team colors. It has an elasatic tie down system so the cover will stay on your tire securely.
The cover will fit most 27 to 29 inch tires and those up to a 10 inch tread width. This product is officially licensed by the NCAA.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have the youngest Crimson Tide fan ready for the game with the Franklin Sports NCAA Youth Deluxe Uniform Set, one of the best Alabama football gifts for kids.
The set includes a helmet, jersey, pants, chinstrap, and iron on numbers (#0-9) so you can customize it any way you want. The pants and jersey are made of 60 percent cotton and 40 percent polyester.
Side not: It is not recommended for use in actual contact football.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Show off your team pride at the tailgate party or in front of your house with the Alabama Crimson Tide Flag, which measures 3 feet by 5 feet.
The flag, which is officially licensed by the NCAA, is made of durable polyester and has screen print graphics.
It has a reinforced headband and 2 grommets so you can easily attach it to a pole. But you’ll need to get your own flag pole.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
For the die-hard Crimson Tide supporters, this autographed Joe Namath collectible makes for one of the best gifts for Alabama football fans.
The autographed white panel football comes with a tamper-evident hologram to prevent fraud or duplication.
Ideal for the home or office, this is officially licenced by the NCAA.
Pick up a display case to show off this collectible in style.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
A perfect accessory for game day outfit is a hat, and this Alabama Crimson Tide Top of the World Offroad Trucker Adjustable Hat brings an old school look and style.
The unstructured relaxed fit hat features a low crown, curved bill, a woven tag on the rear closure, raised embroidery, and embroidered graphics in team colors. It also has a contrast color bill with underbill stitching for added durability.
The visor and front panels are cotton, while mid and rear panels are made of polyester. There is an adjustable back strap so it’s one size fits most.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Surprise your favorite tailgater with this Crimson Tide Cornhole Set from Wild Sports, one of the best Alabama football gifts for the pre-game party.
One of the most popular tailgate games for Saturdays during the fall — or anytime for that matter — the boards are made of durable wood construction and measure a regulation size 2 feet by 4 feet. It also includes 8 regulation size (6 inches by 6 inches) and weight (16 ounces) double-stitched cornhole bags, which have weather-resistant filler.
Featuring vinyl shield graphics in team colors, the boards have foldable legs for easy storage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Show off your team pride in a very unique way with the Alabama Crimson Tide Hover Helmet.
Featuring team colors, the helmet is 1/2 the size of a regulation model and thanks to the electromagnetic force, it stays suspended in mid-air and continually spins. An LED light at the base illuminates the helmet so it will stand out in the dark and can be used as a night light.
Ideal for the home, office, or fan cave, the Crimson Tide Hover Helmet is definitely one of the best gifts for Alabama football fans and one of the more original.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Have your favorite Tide fan ready for the tailgate party with this Alabama BBQ Apron from Team Sports America.
Made of durable cotton canvas materials and featuring an embroidered team logo patch on the chest, the apron has 5 pockets so there’s plenty of storage for BBQ tools. Other highlights include a hand towel on the rope cord, a retractable bottle opener, and an insulated bottle/can holder.
It’s officially licensed and has a neck strap and waist tie so you can get a customized, comfortable fit. It measures 31 inches long by 24 inches wide.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’ve bought the apron, but now you need to get the Alabama Crimson Tide 3-Piece BBQ Tool Set from YouTheFan.
The pieces consist of tongs, spatula, and fork, each of which feature heavy duty stainless steel and composite handles in team colors. The spatula and fork have bottle openers on the handles.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
A new shirt is sure to be a hit with any Alabama football fan and this Nike Team Issue UV Protection Polo will certainly fit the bill.
Ideal for game day, at the office, or on the golf course, the polo is made of 100 percent polyester and is highlighted by UPF 40+ sun protection and Nike’s Dri-Fit technology, which wicks moisture away from the body to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable.
It’s made of 100 percent polyester, the polo has a 2-button placket, back neck taping, a droptail hem with side slits, and embroidered graphics.
The shirt is available in Crimson or White and comes in sizes small through 3XL.
Browse more Alabama Crimson Tide Polos at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the best gifts for Alabama football fans who also enjoy the links is this Team Golf Crimson Tide Fairway Stand Bag. When it comes to golf bags, this one will certainly be a conversation starter.
The bag has 14 full-length dividers to keep your golf clubs safe and secure, while also featuring plenty of storage with 5 pockets, including a fleece-lined valuables pocket and an insulated one to keep your drinks cold. There are also pockets for golf balls, apparel, and other golf accessories.
Lightweight at just 6 pounds, it has a heavy-duty nylon construction and is also highlighted by a spring action stand, a removable rain hood, an umbrella holder, a towel ring, and numerous Alabama Crimson Tide logos.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Alabama gridiron fans would love to get their hands on this Rawlings Game Time Full Size Crimson Tide Football.
It’s a regulation size football and features graphics of the team “A” logo on one side and “Alabama” on the other.
The purchase also includes a kicking tee.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Sometimes the best gifts for Alabama football fans are the simplest ones. This T-shirt says it all “Alabama Football.” And will let everyone know who your favorite squad is.
Made of soft and comfortable cotton, the shirt has a tagless, rib knit collar and a crew neck. It has a regular fit, with a relaxed fit through the shoulders, chest and waist.
Looking for a different style? Check out all the Alabama Crimson Tide T-Shirts at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kick back in style on game day in this Alabama Faux Leather Recliner from Imperial.
Take your fan cave to the next level with this officially licensed chair. Soft, durable, and exceptionally comfortable, the recliner features an 8-inch Crimson Tide logo, rocker mechanism, and pocket coil seating.
When it’s assembled, the dimensions are 39 inches by 37 inches by 44 inches. It weighs 95 pounds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Easy to transport to all your tailgate parties, the Logo Brands Alabama Crimson Tide Elite Chair will provide a great spot to get rest while letting everyone know who your #1 squad is.
Made of 100 percent polyester with a breathable mesh back, the chair features the famous Alabama “A” logo screen printed on the front and back and is Crimson and Gray in color. It has two mesh cup holders on the arms. The chair also comes with a matching carrying bag with the team logo.
Lighweight at just about 3.5 pounds, the chair’s dimensions measure 40 inches by 7.5 inches by 7 inches. It can hold up to 300 pounds of weight thanks to the sturdy legs and durable construction.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re a football fan, you understand the importance of your BBQ. Protect your investment in style with the Alabama Crimson Tide Grill Cover from Seasonal Designs.
The cover, which is made of durable vinyl with a flannel backing, can cover up to 68-inch grills. The full dimensions are 68 inches wide by 43 inches high by 23 inches deep. And when the weather gets rough and windy, don’t worry. There is a drawstring at the bottom so you can get a secure fit. It’s also weather-resistant and will protect your grill from rain and it won’t crack in colder weather.
And, of course, the cover features Alabama’s logo on the front in screen print graphics.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It might be warm most the year in the state of Alabama, but it does get chilly late in the football season. And when it does, this Alabama Crimson Tide Plush Raschel Throw Blanket from The Northwest Company is sure to keep you warm whether you’re in the stadium or home on the couch during the game.
Generously sized at 60 inches by 80 inches, it’s made of soft and comfortable polyester, perfect for those cooler evenings. Featuring the Alabama Crimson Tide “A” logo and name, the blanket has vivid team colors, so there will be no mistake about who your favorite team is.
Officially licensed, the throw is also machine washable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Football helmets make for very cool gifts for Alabama football fans as they are perfect show off piece for the home or office.
- The full-size replica helmet from Schutt has the same detail as the authentic model and comes with a facemask, chin strap, and jaw pads.
This is for show only and is not for actual football use. It’s just the XP model shell and doesn’t include interior padding.
Protect the investment and show it off in style with this football display case from Perfect Cases, which features UV protected glass and real wood molding for the base.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to practical Alabama football gifts, this wireless charger and desktop organizer from Prime Brands Group is something every fan needs.
Featuring 10 watts of charging power, it is Qi compatible and works with all devices that have wireless charging capabilities. There is a bright LED light to let you know when charging is complete. It also comes with a USB cable.
Officially licensed by the NCAA, it can charge your phone right through the case.
The organizer portion is large enough to hold anything you’d use at a desk such as pens, pencils, sharpies, scissors, glasses, and so much more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spruce up your desk with style and functionality with the NCAA Alabama Crimson Tide Desk Caddy by Schutt.
With a mini helmet design, the caddy will hold pens, pencils, markers, scissors, and even business cards. It resembles the Tide’s football helmet, down to the team colors and No. 14 on the side. The helmet itself has incredible detail including a facemask, chin strap, and interior jaw pads.
It can easily be cleaned by wiping it with a cloth and makes the perfect addition to any desk at home, in school, or the office.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We know how serious Alabama fans take their pre-game parties, so be the star of the tailgate with the Cook & Carry Slow Cooker by Crock-Pot.
It has a 6-quart capacity so you can be sure nobody will go hungry at the next game get-together. The cooker is adorned with the Crimson Tide’s unmistakable “A” logo in team colors.
Featuring a travel-friendly glass lid that locks, the slow cooker has high and low cook modes as well as a warming option. The interior oval stoneware is removable and dishwasher safe, as is the glass lid.
Not only do you receive a recipe booklet, but you also get a 16-ounce Little Dipper Food Warmer as an added bonus. The Little Dipper is perfect for dips and sauces.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If a different style is what you’re looking for, take a closer look at the Alabama Crimson Tide 48-Can Rolling Cooler from Logo Brands.
The exterior is made of 100 percent polyester and the interior has a heat-sealed, leak-proof lining, so there will be no messes. It’s also big enough to hold 48 12-ounce cans of your favorite beverage and ice. There are also additional pockets (both zipped and mesh) for extra storage.
It features a pull out handle with in line wheels so it’s easy to transport anywhere you need to go. If you’re on different terrain like a beach where it might be tough to pull through sand, the cooler is equipped with backpack straps so you can carry it.
The Crimson Tide logo is embroidered on one of the front zip pockets.
Want to see more options? Check out all the Alabama Crimson Tide Coolers at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Alabama Crimson Tide Tumbler from Tervis a perfect gift idea for the commuter as its double-wall insulation is designed to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot.
In fact, it will keep drinks ice cold for 24 hours and hot drinks hot for 8 hours. It’s made of premium grade copper lined 18/8 stainless steel, so it’s of top quality. It’s also BPA free.
It’s available in 20 ounce and 30 ounce sizes.
The tumbler also comes with a lid and has the Crimson Tide logo on full display. It’s designed to fit most car cup holders.