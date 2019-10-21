25 Best Alabama Football Gifts: The Ultimate List

If a different style is what you’re looking for, take a closer look at the Alabama Crimson Tide 48-Can Rolling Cooler from Logo Brands.

The exterior is made of 100 percent polyester and the interior has a heat-sealed, leak-proof lining, so there will be no messes. It’s also big enough to hold 48 12-ounce cans of your favorite beverage and ice. There are also additional pockets (both zipped and mesh) for extra storage.

It features a pull out handle with in line wheels so it’s easy to transport anywhere you need to go. If you’re on different terrain like a beach where it might be tough to pull through sand, the cooler is equipped with backpack straps so you can carry it.

The Crimson Tide logo is embroidered on one of the front zip pockets.

