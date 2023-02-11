Coach Thinks 2023 Alabama Football Will Resemble Mid-2010s Teams

In 2023, Alabama football could return to the form many witnessed throughout the first half of the College Football Playoff era — at least that’s what one veteran head coach said to ESPN’s Chris Low in an article published on February 10.

“You’re not looking at a complete overhaul on either side of the ball,” Low was told. “Nick has adjusted and adapted a lot more than he’s been given credit for. He’s changed as the game has changed, but with the direction you’re seeing him go with his two coordinator hires, don’t be surprised if it looks a little bit more like what Alabama looked like six, seven, eight years ago, right in that time frame.”

The coach shared his belief that the smashmouth style Nick Saban established throughout the last decade is on its way back with Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele now running the offense and defense. “At least, I’d say that’s the plan — running the football on offense, turning you over on defense and just generally punching you in the mouth.”

Nick Saban Hired Tommy Rees to Exalt Alabama Football Run Game

According to one SEC coordinator’s account shared by Low, Saban’s primary reason to poach Rees from his alma mater, Notre Dame, was to exalt the Alabama football running game — which didn’t have a 1,000-yard rusher last season for the first time since 2018. While Jahmyr Gibbs was a weapon in the passing game with the most catches of any Crimson Tide player in 2022, Rees will bring back the up-the-gut ground game the likes of Derrick Henry and Eddie Lacy once made famous in Tuscaloosa according to the coordinator.

“I would say above everything else that Rees’ commitment to running the football and how he devised ways to get his best player the ball, whether it was a running back like Kyren Williams or tight end like Michael Mayer, had to be a big factor in Saban’s decision,” Low was told.

Incoming 5-star Justice Haynes could be the focus of Rees’ offensive gameplans in 2023, especially if Jalen Milroe is handed the keys to the offense as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback.

Nick Saban Wants Alabama Football to Dominate in Trenches Again

With Georgia’s physical dominance leading to two straight College Football Playoff championships the past two seasons, one former SEC coach told Low that Saban wants to get back to winning the battles in the trenches and grinding out first downs and extending possessions via the ground game.

“So much of it gets back to, in big meaningful games, not just being able to outscheme people and out-big-play people, but being able to line up and punish them in the run game,” Low was told. “I think that’s what Nick wants to get back to, and if you can do that, there’s not as much burden on the quarterback.”

The unnamed coach believes Rees has the chops to help Alabama football regain that identity. “It was the right move for Rees and one that could pay big dividends for him and Saban,” the former coach said.