Analyst Thinks Deion Sanders Could Replace Nick Saban Under One Condition

Paul Finebaum went on a major limb today on his SEC Network radio show, The Paul Finebaum Show, in claiming that if Deion Sanders has a successful stint at Colorado, he can one day have any job he wants — including the Alabama Crimson Tide job currently held by Nick Saban.

On the January 23 Paul Finebaum Show, the host confirmed a caller who was curious to know if Sanders could eventually take over in Tuscaloosa (h/t 247Sports). “I think the expectations at Colorado are significantly lower (than most),” Finebaum said. “I think if he can go out there and prove that he can handle one of the worst programs in college football, he can put himself in position to get any job he wants, including Alabama.”

Sanders and Saban have famously starred in Aflac commercials together, which convinced some that the connection could lead ‘Prime Time’ to the Plains as Alabama’s rival head coach in Auburn. Finebaum believes Sanders could eventually jump to the front of the line for the head coach job at the winningest team in the College Football Playoff era, though, skipping the other steps it’d take if he can win games in Boulder.

Nick Saban Doesn’t Sound Interested in Retiring Any Time Soon

Deion Sanders will need to pay his dues at Colorado for many years before ever thinking about usurping Nick Saban at Alabama. From the sounds of it, Saban isn’t in a rush to bolt from Tuscaloosa any time soon.

During 2022 SEC Media Days, Saban told ESPN he wasn’t interested in imminently retiring. “I love my job. I love the relationships with the players. I love the competition. I love the preparation for the games. I just love it,” Saban said. “I wish you all would ask all the other coaches that come up here (on the show) — because they tell all the recruits that I’m going to retire — how they know I’m going to retire. All I think about is ‘what am I going to do if I retire?’ Because I love what I’m doing right now. How am I going to be happy if I’m no doing it?”

While Twitter accounts may occasionally bait the public into thinking he’s knocking on retirement’s doorstep, Saban’s words tell the story of a man whose purpose comes from exalting Alabama football.

Deion Sanders On Why He Coaches College Football

Deion Sanders doesn’t appreciate those who call him out for coaching for the purpose of padding his wallet — especially since ‘Prime Time’ made $45 million over his 14-year pro football career.

He made that clear on December 17 after his Jackson State Tigers lost the HBCU Celebration Bowl to North Carolina Central. “I don’t play or coach for legacy,” Sanders proclaimed. “I coach for kids. I coach for resolutions, love and passion. It’s not a job to me. I read the stuff now and then. I don’t read everything like I used to when I had that kind of time. But to even fathom I would do something for money — and God has been good to me financially — blows my mind.”

Sanders took it personally, pushing back on the press. “You didn’t say that when I was in the hospital for a month and then I came in the sideline in the wheel chair,” he said. “Did I do for that money? When I’m reaching in my pocket and doing stuff, did I do that for money? When I’m loving on kids and doing stuff you would not even fathom a coach would do, did I do that for money? Money doesn’t move me. I move money.”