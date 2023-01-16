Alabama Football Transfer Portal Offensive Lineman Commits to SEC School

The fifth Alabama football transfer portal offensive lineman has found his new school — with Class of 2020 recruit Damieon George from North Shore High School in Houston committing to the Florida Gators.

Sporting Gucci sandals and an all-white fit with a Gators logo in the background, George announced his commitment to the University of Florida on Monday, January 16. His photo, one that he shared on both Twitter and Instagram, had the simple message: “Committed.”

George is the second Alabama transfer to commit to a school within the SEC, with Tanner Bowles previously committing to Kentucky. He joins the rival school of fellow Sunshine State-bound offensive lineman Javion Cohen, who committed to Miami on December 18. Tommy Brockermeyer joined TCU on December 20 and Amari Knight joined UCF on December 23.

Damieon Goerge Had Interest in Auburn

Damieon George almost committed a cardinal sin in the state of Alabama: defecting from one Iron Bowl rival to the other. George had interest in Auburn University before his Florida commitment, visiting the Plains on January 4 and January 5.

George lauded Auburn’s new football training facility to On3’s Jeffrey Lee. ““It was a nice visit, I seen a lot of things I liked about the school and definitely one of my choices — for one, the new facility really stuck out to me. I came here a long time ago when I was in high school and it was way different from what it is today,” George said.

He spoke of understanding the “Auburn Family” mantra while visiting. “Also just the environment, the people around,” George said. “I feel like they treat me like I’m part of the family and I really don’t know these guys that much but I just can feel it.” Evidently, that feeling was not enough to gain his commitment, with Gainesville being his next home instead.

Alabama Football Offensive Line Graded Poorly for 2022 Season

Touchdown Alabama’s Stephen M. Smith was not all too impressed with the Alabama football offensive line during the 2022 season. He leveled criticisms directly at Javion Cohen and Emil Ekiyor in his assessment, though it wasn’t all negative.

“The Tide could not run the ball the way it wanted to at all times, and it put pressure on Young to create miracle plays,” Smith wrote. “Javion Cohen and Emil Ekiyor had problems neutralizing pass rushers, and both guards allowed pressure up the middle to Young. Tyler Steen and JC Latham surrendered a sack or two, but they were more consistent to keep Young off the ground. Seth McLaughlin and Tyler Booker were the “mean” guys up front.”

Ultimately, Smith gave the unit a passing grade, though it was certainly not one you’d be quick to boast to your parents after report cards came in. “Alabama returns veterans next season and has recruited talented freshmen that look to become impactful,” he wrote. “We will see if Eric Wolford is the man for the job. He did some good things in 2022, but the Tide earns a “C” for its offensive line.”