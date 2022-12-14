Miami a Potential Landing Spot For Alabama Transfer Portal Offensive Lineman

Recent Alabama transfer portal entry Javion Cohen is reportedly trending towards joining former Crimson Tide offensive line coach and current Miami head coach Mario Cristobal’s offensive trenches for the 2023 season.

Josh Pate said on the December 12 edition of Late Kick that there was ‘smoke around Miami’ right now, but the 247Sports host implied that a surprise contender could emerge given the nature of the transfer portal in the modern era.

“There’s some smoke around Miami right now,” Pate said. “That’s the program I’ve heard most often. Sometimes with these portal guys, you never know until they pull the trigger and sometimes it’s out of left field. It’s much harder to get intel on portal moves than it is traditional recruiting.”

Josh Pate Pumps Brakes on Javion Cohen Hype

While Javion Cohen was named in 247Sports reporter Brad Crawford’s top 10 transfer portal players, Josh Pate doesn’t necessarily believe all of the hype the former Central High School star is getting is completely justified.

“He’s 6-4, 305, and he’s the No. 10 overall player in the portal and he’s got two years of eligibility left — I can speak glowingly of this guy without having to tell you things like he had zero sacks in his career at Alabama,” Pate said on the December 12 edition of Late Kick. “I know that stat’s flying around. That’s not an accurate stat. Let me just leave it there. Javion Cohen’s a fine player. He’s not the kind of player that has allowed zero sacks in his career.”

Per rolltide.com, Cohen was on the field for 554 snaps in 2022 and amassed 17 knockdown blocks, 1.5 sacks allowed, four pressures, four QB hits and had only three penalties assessed the entire season. It was his second straight full season starting at guard.

Tommy Brockermeyer Trending Towards TCU

TCU, the No. 3 seed in the 2022 College Football Playoff field even after losing to Kansas State in the Big 12, is primed to be a big player in the upcoming transfer portal cycle. 247Sports’ Chris Hummer believes Tommy Brockermeyer could be the next big addition after Alabama transfer portal receiver JoJo Earle was projected to end up in Fort Worth.

In the last 24 hours, the Horned Frogs have received Crystal Ball picks for former Texas A&M receiver Chris Marshall and former Alabama receiver JoJo Earle,” Hummer wrote on December 13. “And talking to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, I’m comfortable adding another former SEC player to that TCU Crystal Ball mix: Alabama offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer, who previously had a Crystal Ball pick from Horned Frog Blitz’s Jeremy Clark.”

TCU, by the end of 2022, could end up stealing an offensive lineman, skill position player, and a College Football Playoff spot from Alabama. Brockermeyer, a Fort Worth native, attended All Saints Episcopal School — located just 10 miles from TCU’s campus. Joining former SMU head coach Sonny Dykes on a journey to bringing TCU its first national championship since the 1930s would be quite a homecoming for Brockermeyer, who has yet to reach his potential at the collegiate level due to injuries.