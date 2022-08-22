Alabama Lands Most AP All American Selections

The Associated Press has released its annual pre-season All-American teams. To nobody’s surprise, Alabama has the most selections of any school with a total of six. Ohio State came in second with five selections, followed by Georgia with four. The Tide landed four players in the first-team selections and two more on the second-team.

Alabama Doubles Number of All-Americans from 2021

In 2021 Alabama landed three players on the first- or second-team pre-season lists compiled by the Associated Press. Bryce Young and Will Anderson were first team selections, while defensive back Jordan Battle got the nod for the second team.

This season’s edition of the pre-season All American teams saw Alabama double their number of selections to six between the first and second teams. Quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy holder Bryce Young and Linebacker Will Anderson held their slots on the first team. Defensive back Jordan Battle moved up from the second to first team and his teammate in the secondary, Eli Ricks, joined Battle on the first team.

Alabama also landed two players on the second-team list with Jahmyr Gibbs making the list as an all-purpose back and Emil Ekiyor Jr. joined him as an offensive line selection.

The Entire AP All-American First Team Selections

First Team Offense

Quarterback — Bryce Young, junior, Alabama Running backs — Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State.

Tackles — Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State.

Guards — Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California; Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville.

Center — Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame.

Tight end — Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia.

Wide receivers — Jordan Addison, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU.

All-purpose player — Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State.