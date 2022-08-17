Bryce Young Inks New National Endorsement Deal

The name, image and likeness era is offcially in full swing with some of the bigger name players cashing in to the tune of 7 figures plus. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s legend and recruiting clout preceeded him as he was fielding NIL deals even before starting one game for the Tide. His Heisman Trophy winning season in 2021 is only adding to his already growing value to companies looking to invest in up and coming athletes.

Young is now being represented by Creative Artists Agency, better known as CAA. Said agency is one of the biggest in the industry, representing scores of actors, musicians, athletes and artists. Some of their biggest sports clients include both Peyton and Eli Manning, David Beckham, Derek Jeter, Tony Romo and Cristiano Ronaldo. You may have heard of their clients in other fields as well with names like Jennifer Aniston, Robert De Niro and Jamie Foxx just to name a few.

Bryce Young’s Partnership with CAA

Since Bryce Young signed on to be represented by CAA, he has been involved in over 10 name, image and likeness deals. Some of the companies that have invested in Young include names such as Fanatics, CashApp, BMW of Tuscaloosa, Logan’s Roadhouse and New Lift Art .

While the values and terms of NIL deals are not always disclosed, website On3.com tracks as much information as possible regarding such deals. They have also developed an NIL Value Index which estimates the NIL values of college and high school athletes by taking into consideration the overall NIL market and projecting out as far as 12 months into the future.

Young is ranked No. 1 amongst college football players and No. 4 overall at $3.2 million. He is in some elite company on that list with names like Bronny James and Arch Manning at No.1 and No. 3 respectively. Naturally, the Manning and James names arent suprising to be atop the On3.com index.

Young is Now a Smooth Operator Both On and Off the Field

Bryce Young announced his newest endorsement with Dollar Shave Club on Instagram Monday and even offered some tips as to how he keeps looking so fresh with Dollar Shave Club products. Dollar Shave Club is also offering a limited time discount deal with Target to kickoff their partnership with Young. Bryce outlines the details in his Instagram post.

Should Young go on to have another Heisman caliber campaign this season, his endorsement opportunities will continue to roll in, especially from companies that may be focused on his long term value as he continues on his path to the National Football League.

Young is also happy to display one of the secondary benefits to the new name, image and likeness rules. He’s previously talked about how his NIL deals will allow him to truly show his teammates, specifically his offensive line, just how much he appreciates them. According to Darren Heitner, a sports entertainment lawyer, Young has been, and will continue to treat his offensive linemen to dinners at Logan’s Roadhouse.