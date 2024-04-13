Former Alabama HC Nick Saban Has a Routine to Keep Miss Terry Happy During Retirement

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban is three months into his retirement as a college football head coach. The 72-year-old has spoken about life away from the stressful environment, with Saban able to enjoy things he couldn’t in the past.

One of Saban’s joys that came with retirement is getting to play more golf. In a conversation with Laura Rutledge at the Masters Tournament on ESPN SportsCenter, Saban couldn’t hide his enthusiasm for the sport. He even shared a light-hearted anecdote about how his wife, Miss Terry. She graciously allows him to indulge in his passion for golf if he completes his chores.

“The day after I retired, I got the 12 commandments of retirement,” Saban said. “I’ve tried to live by them, but I found out that if I do my chores, then I can go play golf. So I get up early and get my chores done, and then it’s like, ‘Do I have a free pass to do what I want to do?'”

Rutledge ensured the conversation was still ongoing, asking what chores Saban had to complete.

“I make my bed, take the garbage out. I have to wait for her to eat together, and I have to leave a little food just because that’s polite to tell people that you really thought it was good, which I grew up cleaning my plate, so that’s not kosher anymore.”

It’s been great to see a different side of Saban since he announced his retirement on January 10. We will see much more of the relaxed, tongue-in-cheek style he will bring during the upcoming season.

Saban Joins ESPN To Appear on Various Shows

On February 7, it was announced that Saban would be joining ESPN. The former Alabama head coach will primarily be an analyst on ESPN’s “College Gameday.” He will appear alongside the usual panel: Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee.

Before the new college football season starts, Saban will appear on ABC’s NFL draft coverage on April 25. It’s an exciting opportunity for Saban to share his unique perspective on the draft process, drawing from his extensive experiences in college football and the NFL. In a recent conversation with Laura Rutledge at the Masters Tournament, Saban expressed his eagerness to continue working and his enthusiasm for the insights he will be able to provide.

“Well, you know, hopefully I can add a little bit of insight from experience, especially the eight years of being in the NFL.”Being behind-the-scenes in the draft; knowing what goes into it; knowing how (the NFL) evaluates players; know how you do a mock draft and try to figure out who’s going to be available when we pick”

Kalen DeBoer To Have His Office Renovated

The new Alabama head coach, Kalen DeBoer is getting a fresh office. According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, the former Washington head coach will have a more “modern style” office.

“It will look like a lot of the modern things that we see today, with the glass—a lot of glass and different lights and all that stuff,” Dellenger said on the College Football Enquirer podcast.

Alabama fans know it’s the end of the Saban era. However, reported changes like these keep the January 10 news fresh in the minds of everybody involved in college football.