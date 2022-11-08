ESPN Analyst Doubts Alabama Returning to the College Football Playoff in 2023

It’s been a tough year for Alabama, losing 2 games through the first 3 quarters of the regular season and likely not qualifying for the College Football Playoff for just the second time since the 4-team postseason system was implemented in 2014. ESPN’s Alex Scarborough believes it’s not likely to improve anytime soon, too — claiming that the losses they’re set to take via the NFL draft could leave them on the outside looking in next year as well.

“Crimson Tide fans will want nothing less than to get back to the playoff next season, but is that even possible,” Scarborough asked. “Young, Anderson, and a handful of NFL draft hopefuls are likely to move on. And staff departures seem likely.”

Scarborough went on to explain how Alabama can return to its former glory of the mid-2010s. “To get back on top, Alabama must recapture what made it so successful over the past decade-plus: being a team that not only refused to beat itself, but a team that prided itself on going beyond beating opponents and making them quit,” he wrote.

The Transfer Portal Could Change Alabama’s Trajectory

If this were a pre-2020 season, it’d be tough to look forward and have confidence in the Crimson Tide considering their high school recruiting dominance hasn’t translated to on-field success and there could be new coordinators on both sides of the ball.

Luckily, as Alabama is experiencing in live time at the moment with the emergence of Jahmyr Gibbs at the running back position and Tyler Steen at the left tackle spot, the transfer portal could be a trajectory-changing resource.

Nick Saban told the Associated Press’ Ralph D. Russo that the NIL having a stranglehold on transfer portal movement is detrimental to the sport’s long-term viability back on April 13. “I don’t think what we’re doing right now is a sustainable model,” the Crimson Tide coach said. Interestingly enough, he has used it for his own advantage, mastering the art of the portal as he has every other facet of coaching college football.

Nick Saban on the Affect of NIL on College Football

While Nick Saban has advocated for player rights in the past when it comes to the freedom to switch schools via the transfer portal, he does not like the idea of swaying college students away with off-field perks.

“The concept of name, image and likeness was for players to be able to use their name, image and likeness to create opportunities for themselves,” Saban said to the Associated Press’ Ralph D. Russo. “That’s what it was. So last year on our team, our guys probably made as much or more than anybody in the country.”

“But that creates a situation where you can basically buy players,” Saban continued. “You can do it in recruiting. I mean, if that’s what we want college football to be, I don’t know. And you can also get players to get in the transfer portal to see if they can get more someplace else than they can get at your place.”