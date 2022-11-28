Analyst Feels Tennessee and Ohio State Have Better College Football Playoff Case Than Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business on November 26 in the Iron Bowl, knocking off Auburn 49-27 to finish the regular season 10-2. 2022 was the 12th consecutive season Alabama finished with double-digit wins in the regular season. For the second time since the College Football Playoff’s inception in 2014, though, Alabama could be missing the FBS postseason. The Crimson Tide may have to settle for a New Year’s Six bowl instead, which would be an improvement over the 2019 season ending in a Citrus Bowl bid.

CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee believes that if USC, who has a chance to win the Pac-12 Champion and be a one-loss Power Five conference winner capable of taking the final spot in the College Football Playoff, were to lose to Utah, Alabama wouldn’t be deserving of that spot — instead slotting in Tennessee and Ohio State ahead of them.

“If USC loses this weekend, Ohio State should get in to the (College Football Playoff),” Sallee tweeted on November 28. “After that, the pecking order should be Tennessee followed by Alabama.”

Nick Saban Believes Alabama Should Make College Football Playoff

Nick Saban’s opinion goes against he vast majority of college football-watchers when it comes to who should be included in the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide head coach feels Alabama has done enough to be included in the final four teams eligible to win the national championship.

“I don’t make those decisions, but I know what a resilient football team this has been,” Saban told ESPN following Alabama’s win over Auburn this past Saturday. “We’ve lost two games to top-10 opponents, both on the last play of the game and both on the road. We could have easily won both games but didn’t. We’re a good football team and hopefully people will recognize that and we’ll get a chance.”

“We’ve had a lot of close games, didn’t always play our best in those games, but did enough to get to 10 wins and hung in there as a team,” Saban said during the November 26 Iron Bowl postgame presser. “I guess we will see what happens now.”

Paul Finebaum Believes Alabama Doesn’t Own a Quality Win

Paul Finebaum believes that Ohio State being ranked ahead of Alabama in the Week 13 AP Poll is a sign that the College Football Playoff Committee will fit them in at the No. 4 postseason spot should USC and/or TCU lose their conference championship game on December 2 and December 3, respectively.

He also believes Alabama lacks a top win that defines their season and gives them a chance to sneak into the CFP, answering as much when asked by ESPN’s “Get Up” reporter Heather Dinich what the Tide’s best win.

“How about nobody,” he said during the November 28 episode of ESPN’s “Get Up.” “They won at Texas on the second week of the season when the Texas starting quarterback was out for the final 3 quarters and they barely won a last-second field goal. Their other big win was against Ole Miss, which crashed and burned down the stretch. I don’t think either has more than 8 wins and that’s what’s going to keep Alabama out despite the name, and despite Nick Saban.”