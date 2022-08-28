BREAKING: Former Alabama RB Shot Multiple Times

Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr, who now plays for the Washington Commanders was shot multiple times in an attempted carjacking on August 28, 2022. This was reported by NBC Sports Washington earlier today and it was also reported that the injuries Robinson sustained were non-life threatening.

Robinson was heading into his rookie season after being drafted by the Commanders in the third round of the 2022 National Football League draft. Before turning professional, he played five seasons at the University of Alabama racking up 2,704 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Robinson is currently in stable condition according to reports by NFL Network, and more information regarding his condition and the incident will likely circulate soon.

Robinson Earned Praise Through Preseason Heroics

In 2021, Alabama named Robinson the starting running back and he did not disappoint, leading the entire team in rushing yards with 1,343 yards as a senior. Even tacking on his 16 total touchdowns, he was only the sixth-highest drafted back in this year’s draft.

Robinson would not let this get in the way of making a name for himself, just like many other overshadowed Alabama running backs have done recently in the NFL. His hard work ethic and explosiveness in the preseason thus far garnered praise from Commanders head coach Ron Rivera when speaking with reporters. Although the Commanders lost the two preseason games Robinson appeared in, he picked up 57 yards on the ground off 14 carries with a touchdown, for an average of about four yards a carry.

“I think he’s a big, strong, powerful, downhill runner, more so than anything else,” Rivera said to reporters. “He does have a little bit of shake to him, but I think if you look at it, Antonio is a little more of an elusive guy, more off the edge where with Brian, we can take it inside or we can take it off the edge just overall.”

Robinson did not play in the third and final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, because of speculation that he had secured his offensive role heading into the regular season.

The Impact Robinson Made At Alabama

During his career with the Crimson Tide, it took five years for Robinson to earn the starting nod. This wasn’t much of a surprise for any who knows of the depth Alabama possessed at his positions between 2017 and 2021. Players such as Najee Harris, Damien Harris, Josh Jacobs and Bo Scarborough all stood in his way of the starting role at one point.

Robinson was a part of a program that won two college football championships, appearing in a total of four in the five years he played. This type of experience is exactly what will prepare you for the grit and grind it takes to succeed in the NFL. Robinson’s skillset was on display in the college football playoff as he ran for 272 yards in total against Cincinnati and Georgia.

For those who know of Robinson’s heart and what football truly means to him today is heartbreaking. Football fans across the world have already begun wishing him a speedy recovery from his wounds. The Commanders will open their season on September 11, 2022, at home versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.