Brian Kelly Doubles Down on Proposed SEC Scheduling, “I Want to Play Alabama”

After the proposal of a new SEC scheduling format in February, many coaches around the league shared their opinions on the potential shift. The proposed change, which is in response to the conference adding Oklahoma and Texas in 2024, will give each of the 16 teams a nine conference game schedule with three fixed opponents.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban shared his disdain with the proposed format in early March, telling Sports Illustrated, “I don’t know how they come to that [decision],” when discussing the Tide’s supposed fixed rivals of Tennessee, Auburn and LSU.

Speaking on the same topic, LSU head coach Brian Kelly took a different tone. Talking with Heather Dinich of ESPN, the former Notre Dame leader doubled down on the proposed scheduling.

BK on 9-game SEC sked: “I want to play the best. I came down here to the SEC because I wanted to play against Alabama. I want to play A&M. I want to play Auburn, the great teams, and in our new scheduling we get to play Alabama every year, Ole Miss every year and A&M." — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) March 6, 2023

Kelly is coming off of a very successful first season in Baton Rouge. He led the Tigers to a 10-4 record and an upset victory over Alabama to cement an appearance in the SEC title game where he ultimately fell to the eventual National Champion Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tide takes on LSU this season at home in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 4 and will look to avenge last season’s heartbreaking overtime loss.

Why is LSU one of Alabama’s Permanent Rivals?

To those who have only begun watching the Crimson Tide more recently, this may seem like an obvious answer, but many Alabama fans are questioning LSU as a fixed rival for the Tide.

Alabama has faced off against the Bayou Bengals 87 times in total, and the pair have played each other every single season since 1964, but there is one other team who is not only closer geographically, but may have a deeper history with the Tide.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have gone toe to toe with Alabama 106 times which is more than the Tide has played any other team. Annual showdowns between the two schools date back to 1948, and both cities are separated by nothing more than a mere 90 miles.

While the matchups between LSU and Alabama have been some of the more memorable of the last decade, the Bulldogs might make more sense as a permanent rival for the Tide.

Outlook for the LSU Tigers in 2023

The Tigers return many key pieces from the 2022 squad, most notably quarterback Jayden Daniels, wideout Malik Neighbors and edge rusher Harold Perkins. Not to mention, LSU holds the sixth ranked recruiting class in the country for the 2023 cycle, per 247Sports.

While Kelly found aforementioned success early in his SEC tenure, this season will be a test to see if he can build on what he started in 2022. In order to do so, the Tigers will have to pass through Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 4 and take on a loaded Crimson Tide team.

Alabama secured the first ranked recruiting class this offseason and returns several key pieces as well on both offense and defense. The showdown between these two teams is easily one of the most anticipated matchups of the upcoming college football season.