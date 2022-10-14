Radio Host Feels Bryce Young Doesn’t Have Ideal Complements Around him

Paul Finebaum does not believe that the surrounding cast around Bryce Young is up to snuff. The SEC Network host called out both Alabama’s skill players and its defense for not providing the defending Heisman what he needs to dominate like his predecessors.

“The quarterback is just as good as anyone who’s been there – maybe better – but he doesn’t have the compliments around him, Finebaum said to AL.com’s Mark Heim on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 in Mobile. “Therefore, Alabama hasn’t been effective.”

“The offensive production, which is still high, doesn’t seem as fluid. Look at the NFL rosters – from a receiver standpoint – there are endless numbers of lost players from (Jaylen) Waddle) to (Jerry) Jeudy to DeVonta Smith, (running back) Najee Harris,” Finebaum said. “They’re not as dominating. They make a lot of mistakes. That is evident by the 49 penalties. They don’t create turnovers like the great Alabama teams of Nick Saban have done.”

Paul Finebaum Believes Alabama Has ‘Slipped’

Making a National Championship game and winning the SEC Championship against the eventual national champion (Georgia) in the first matchup between the two teams — a season after winning the national championship and going undefeated while winning one game by less than a touchdown (in the SEC title game against Florida) — leaves unrealistic expectations.

In no universe should an undefeated team be referred to as ‘slipping,’ but that’s exactly how Paul Finebaum described the current situation for Nick Saban in his 16th season in Tuscaloosa during his appearance on Mobile’s WNSP-FM 105.5. “It does seem like this program has slipped,” Finebaum said.

The very much needed “slipped from where is the question” line provides context to what reads as a doom and gloom eulogy ahead of a rivalry matchup with Tennessee that Alabama is going into as a 7-point favorite.

Nick Saban’s Bryce Young Update Doesn’t Seem Hopeful

We know Nick Saban isn’t all that interested in giving opponents or the media any idea about the product he is about to put on the field the subsequent Saturday, so perhaps we should take his latest Bryce Young update with a grain of salt.

Still, Saban didn’t sound like he was rushing Young along ahead of the 2022 Third Saturday in October matchup in Knoxville October 15 during an October 12 press scrum. “Bryce continues to practice a little bit more,” the Crimson Tide coach said. “We’ve got him on a little bit of a pitch count just to ween him back into it and see how it goes. We expect him to do even a little more tomorrow. That’s all I really have to say about that.”