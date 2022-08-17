Bryce Young Inks New National Endorsement Deal

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s legend and recruiting clout preceded him when he began fielding name, image and likeness (NIL) deals even before he’d started a game for the Tide. Now, Young has added yet another endorsement deal.

On August 15, he posted on Instagram that he’d begun working with Dollar Shave Club.

“After a long summer of training, I’m getting back in the game with a noticeably smooth shave thanks @dollarshaveclub,” wrote Young, a junior and winner of the 2021 Heisman Trophy.

According to On3.com, which tracks NIL deals, it’s the third such deal for Young this summer, bringing his total to at least 10 since the NCAA agreed in July 2021 to let college athletes profit from their names. In May, he signed with New Lift Art, and in June, he signed with Fanatics. Terms of the deals were undisclosed.

Some of the other companies that have invested in Young include CashApp, BMW of Tuscaloosa and Logan’s Roadhouse.

Within a month of the NCAA’s rule change, Bryce had already signed $800,000 in NIL deals, according to ESPN’s Alex Scarborough.

Bryce Young’s Partnership with CAA

Shortly after the NCAA opened the NIL floodgates, Young became a client of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), one of the industry’s biggest. It represents scores of actors and musicians as well as athletes such Peyton and Eli Manning, David Beckham, Derek Jeter, Tony Romo and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since being represented by CAA, Young has been ranked No. 1 among college football players on On3.com’s NIL Value Index, which estimates the NIL values of college and high school athletes by taking into consideration the overall NIL market and projecting out as far as 12 months into the future. On3 estimates Young’s value at $3.2 million.

Young ranks just ahead of Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, USC quarterback Caleb Williams and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. Ahead of those three, however, are three high school athletes: California basketball players Bronny James (son of LeBron James) and Mikey Williams and quarterback Arch Manning (nephew of Peyton and Eli).

Teammates Benefiting From a Young NIL

In November, Young discussed his NIL deals.

“NIL was something we all knew and Coach [Nick] Saban told us was kind of an external factor,” Young told On3.com’s Sean Labar. “So for us, when you enter the building, nobody is thinking about NIL. Nobody is thinking about stuff outside. It’s not something we are talking about. There hasn’t been any discussion about it. We are all engaged and locked in on what’s important, and that’s winning games. Anytime we are in the facility, that’s all we are concerned about.”

According an October tweet by Darren Heitner, a sports entertainment lawyer, Young would treat his offensive linemen to dinners at Logan’s Roadhouse.

“Alabama QB @_bryce_young has a new #NIL deal with @LogansRoadhouse,” Heitner wrote. “Young will promote the restaurant on social media and through on-air radio spots. He plans to treat his offensive line to dinners during the season.”

Alabama QB @_bryce_young has a new #NIL deal with @LogansRoadhouse. Young will promote the restaurant on social media and through on-air radio spots. He plans to treat his offensive line to dinners during the season. pic.twitter.com/v51DGy6Nt5 — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) October 20, 2021

Venice, California-based Dollar Shave Club is also offering a limited time discount deal with Target to kickoff its partnership with Young. Bryce outlined the details in his Instagram post.

“Through August 27th, save $3.50 when you buy any one Dollar Shave Club product at @Target,” he wrote. “I highly recommend the 6-Blade Razor Starter Set and the Razor Refill Packs to maintain your best shave all semester long.”