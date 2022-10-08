Bryce Young’s Size and Arm Strength ‘a Concern’ at NFL Level

Despite his highly successful sophomore season in which he won the Maxwell Award as college football’s top overall player, the Davey O’Brien and Manning awards for being the top quarterback in the nation, and of course, the Heisman Trophy, Bryce Young is not unanimously considered the NFL prospect at his position.

Tony Pauline, in his latest mailbag for Pro Football Network, claimed that Young’s size and lack of arm strength are a ‘concern’ for the Crimson Tide quarterback when he leaves Tuscaloosa and looks to lead an NFL franchise in 2023 and beyond. Pauline said that Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are “rated higher on Draft Twitter than they are in the scouting community.”

The Pro Football Network writer was answering a question about whether or not Young or Stroud have separated themselves from the rest of the pack when he openly questioned the Pasadena product’s physical attributes and made the Josh Allen comparison for Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

Bryce Young a Game-Time Decision Against Texas A&M

As of this writing, there are numerous reports on whether or not Bryce Young will be under center when Alabama welcomes Texas A&M to Tuscaloosa for a game made more interesting due to snipes sent between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher back in May. With that said, Saban himself has called Young a game-time decision based on this past week of practice.

“Bryce has been practicing, and all week, he’s been saying that he could play,” Saban told ESPN senior writer Chris Low on October 6. “But that’s going to be a medical decision. We’ve still got some time, and I want to talk more to Bryce. He’s the only one who knows how he feels because it’s going to be a pain-tolerance thing.”

Saban sounded optimistic that if Young isn’t back by Week 6, he’d likely be back in time for the annual Third Saturday in October matchup with Tennessee in Week 7. “There’s nothing wrong with his rotator cuff or anything like that, nothing that’s going to keep him out long term,” Saban said. “We hope we get him back this week, but it’s still too early to make that call.”

Bryce Young on His Motivation in 2022

As previously mentioned, Bryce Young won every individual award possible during his first season starting for the Tide in 2021. What was noticeably absent was a College Football Playoff National Championship, which his predecessor Mac Jones achieved during an undefeated season the year prior.

Young told 247Sports’ Charlie Potter that because the team didn’t win the big one, he feels there is much work to do in 2022. “The goal isn’t ever anything about individual awards or accolades,” Young said. “For me, it’s all about trying to go and win the championship, and that’s the goal that we have every year. That’s what I’m the most focused on, that’s the only thing that matters to me. And the one thing that I love about Alabama, one of the reasons I chose Alabama and I’m happy I’m here, is because all you have to do is focus on the team.”

The California-kid turned Crimson Tide superstar isn’t worried about having a repeat performance of 2021. He wants to finish business he feels is still unfinished. “When you focus on the team and the team has success, in whatever capacity it may be, the goals you set out, those come into fruition, too,” Young said. “So for me, it’s all about winning a championship and finishing what we failed to finish last year. That’s all I’m focused on.”