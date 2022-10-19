College Football Fans React to Alabama Receiver Smacking Female Tennessee Fan

Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton may have played his last snap of the season — and potentially, his Alabama career — against Tennessee on October 15 due to footage of him slapping a female Volunteers fan in the aftermath of the Tide’s 2022 Third Saturday in October loss going public. Emily Isaacs, the fan in question, posted the incident on TikTok on Tuesday, October 18, which included the caption, “Jermaine Burton smacking me in the head while walking past him after their loss Saturday.”

Nick Saban released a statement to the media on October 19 but was tight-lipped on how the team will respond to Burton’s actions. “We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday,” Saban said Wednesday morning. “We are currently working to gather more information.”

Needless to say, college football fans were outraged by Burton’s criminal behavior and took to social media to share their disgust:

Saban is a spineless coward if he doesnt kick Jermaine Burton off the team — Brandon Payne 🥋 (@brandonwxil) October 19, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I have been, and still remain, grateful that Jermaine Burton left UGA. https://t.co/UxCY2EfkeE — Brandon Howell (@BrandonDHowell) October 19, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The SEC should do something about Jermaine Burton’s actions postgame. But I bet they won’t despite clear evidence he struck a fan in the head then knocked a camera out of someone’s hands. — Tony Simms (@TigerReese) October 19, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I’m ngl, If I was the girl that Jermaine Burton hit I’m pressing charges and saying give me some of that NIL money + your dodge charger or you’re going to jail — ً (@ClasslessVol) October 19, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The video of Jermaine Burton hitting the Tennessee fan after they flooded the field🤣🤣 what a clown — 🦚Not Bruce 🅿️earl’s Burner🦚 (@auburnfan114) October 17, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

So….Jermaine Burton. He y’all’s now. — Sean Cravens (@CravensisaDawg) October 19, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Yeah I’m cool with kicking Jermaine Burton off the team. Don’t put your hands on a woman. — Nate (@DallasBammer) October 19, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jermaine Burton’s career is gone 😹😹😹 — . (@yunofreemo) October 19, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jermaine Burton ain’t worth a damn for punching that girl smh 🤦🏾‍♂️ — ⚡️T-Time ⚡️ (@Ayo_TTime9) October 19, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

@finebaum Glad Jermaine Burton found a new home in Bama! We don’t need that garbage at UGA. — Wes Odom (@WesOdom5) October 19, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jermaine Burton Hit Several Fans After Alabama’s Loss to Tennessee

Before Jermaine Burton slapped Emily Isaacs, he lashed out at another fan as well. In another TikTok posted by a user called “jojonosiwa_,” Burton can be seen attempting to slap the phone as the Volunteers fan is storming the field and within a few feet of the Alabama wideout.

https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js

Of course, the Volunteer fans’ behavior was illegal as well — marked by the $100,000 fine for allowing fans to access the competition area the SEC imposed on the University of Tennessee following the October 15 field-storming.

Still, it’s important to note the difference between assault and celebrating on a football field following a program-changing victory.

Nick Saban Talks Fans Storming the Field After a Big Win

Alabama being in the eye of the storm on October 15 in Neyland Stadium was far from the first time the Crimson Tide have dealt with a large number of fans rushing the field, with the same occurring last year on October 9 when Texas A&M won in similar fashion.

Aggies kicker Seth Small kicked a field goal to defeat Alabama 41-38, and following that, the 12th Man took to Kyle Field in College Station to celebrate an upset of the No. 1 ranked team in the country at the time.

Nick Saban defended his team while also condemning Jermaine Burton’s actions. “I think it’s a difficult situation,” Saban said to the media on October 19. “It’s a difficult situation for the league, it’s a difficult situation for all of us that are in this situation. We certainly don’t condone any mistreatment of anybody, whether they should or shouldn’t be there. I think you’ve gotta have respect for other people. But at the same time, it’s a difficult situation for all of us.”