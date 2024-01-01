Alabama Could Poach $45 Million Coach as Nick Saban’s Replacement: Insider

Discussion about Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban’s future is taking center stage ahead of the College Football Playoff. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd revealed the latest buzz about Saban potentially retiring this offseason. The college football insider believes Oregon head coach Dan Lanning would be a strong candidate to replace Saban at Bama under this scenario.

“In fact, Alabama being Alabama, speculation has spread to include who might replace Saban,” Dodd detailed in a December 31, 2023 story titled “Why Alabama’s Nick Saban, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh could both move on after this College Football Playoff.” “The first call might have to go to Oregon’s Dan Lanning, who proved himself a skilled SEC recruiter and coordinator at Alabama (graduate assistant in 2015) and Georgia (assistant coach from 2018-21).”

Lanning has SEC experience with stops at Alabama and more recently, Georgia prior to taking the Oregon head coaching job. The coach has posted back-to-back 10-win seasons with the Ducks. Lanning has gone an impressive 21-5 in his first two seasons at Eugene.

Potential Alabama Candidate Dan Lanning Signed a $45 Million Contract Extension With Oregon in 2023

Paul Finebaum said Oregon's Dan Lanning "has now emerged as one of the top coaches in the country. And the former Saban and Kirby Smart assistant, maybe a successor at Alabama some day." That led to a "We didn't say it, Paul Finebaum said it" reaction from Randy Scott. pic.twitter.com/OTRKIK8gM9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 24, 2023

This past offseason, CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee reported that Lanning signed a six-year, $45 million contract extension with the Ducks. According to Oregon Live, Lanning’s extension will now go through 2030 as a result of the Ducks achieving 10 wins.

“Dan Lanning earned a one-year contract extension thanks to No. 6 Oregon beating Arizona State,” Oregon Live’s James Crepea wrote in a November 18 article titled, “Dan Lanning earns 1-year contract extension at Oregon.”

“Lanning, who signed a contract extension with a raise in July, earned a one-year extension through January 2030 worth $8.2 million in salary plus $1 million in deferred compensation for Oregon’s 10th regular season win.”

There Has Been a Growing Buzz About Alabama Football’s Nick Saban’s Retirement: Insider

Here's what Dan Lanning had to say about the outrage about his pregame speech and Skip Bayless pic.twitter.com/kpV3Ex3lPL — Tsunami (@Tsunami_TS) September 26, 2023

The speculation comes as Dodd reports there has been growing chatter about Saban’s future over the last month. Saban signed an eight-year, $93.6 million contract in 2022 that is slated to go through 2030, per The Athletic.

“Meanwhile, the Saban retirement buzz started bubbling up about a month ago,” Dodd noted. “Will perhaps the greatest college football coach of all time actually consider stepping down? One agent told CBS Sports his phone started blowing up within the last 30 days with informed conjecture that this could be it for Saban.

“… Whenever he goes out, it’s no secret Saban would like to do so on top at a time of his choosing. It has to be concerning that his mentor, Bill Belichick, is experiencing the opposite near the end of his career,” Dodd continues.

“The New England Patriots have bottomed out at 4-12 in Belichick’s 24th season. One source close to Saban tells CBS Sports that Alabama’s coach has absolutely recognized that turn of events in New England.”

Could Alabama Make a Run at Deion Sanders Once Nick Saban Retires?

Earlier this season, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman floated Colorado head coach Deion Sanders as Saban’s possible successor. It is important to note this suggestion came at the height of Colorado’s success during the first month of the season under Coach Prime. Feldman noted that Sanders would not have a fear in replacing a legend like Saban.

“I know one guy who would and that’s Deion Sanders,” Feldman remarked during a September 27 episode of “The Audible” podcast. “Deion Sanders, I have no doubt, would have no qualms of being the guy to replace John Wooden or the guy to replace Nick Saban.”