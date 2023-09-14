Alabama Star Derrick Henry Joins Past MVP in Bold Trade Idea

Alabama Crimson Tide legend Derrick Henry has been lured back into NFL trade chatter following week one.

But this time, one blockbuster idea involves the 2015 Heisman Trophy winning running back with the Tide joining a fellow Heisman winner…plus a past league Most Valuable Player.

Proposed by NFL analyst for Bleacher Report Kristopher Knox on Wednesday, September 13, he cites the suddenly running back-needy Baltimore Ravens as one option for “King Henry” of the Tennessee Titans. A move like this not only puts Henry on a trending AFC contender, but it pairs the star back with another dynamic runner and Pro Bowler: Quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Although the 29-year-old is getting up there in age for his position, he’s still a legitimate difference-maker. He topped 1,500 rushing yards in 2022 and racked up 119 scrimmage yards in Week 1,” Knox wrote. “If the Titans continue losing, no one should be shocked to see Henry land on the trade block.”

Reasons Why Baltimore has Emerged as a Trade Idea

For starters, Jackson and the Ravens are one less a running back right now.

J.K. Dobbins will unfortunately miss the rest of 2023 with a torn Achilles. Dobbins ended the season opener with eight carries for 22 yards and one touchdown in the 25-9 romp of the Houston Texans.

As for Henry, he’s facing a contract year plus being up in his years. Henry is approaching 30 — often called the time period when running backs wear down.

“Because of his age and contract status, the three-time Pro Bowler isn’t a sensible target for rebuilding teams. However, he’d be a premier option for those looking to contend now,” Knox said.

But, with the Ravens’ set up, Henry can be brought in and not be asked to shoulder a heavy load.

“The Ravens would be one potential landing spot with Dobbins out for the year,” Knox said.

Baltimore became one of the more aggressive teams during the offseason. It began with signing Jackson to a blockbuster five-year, $260 million extension. Then, the Ravens added Super Bowl winner and multiple Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. to bolster the wide receiver room. Baltimore then topped off its roster by drafting speedy Zay Flowers out of Boston College in the first round.

The Ravens are purposely set up to contend now and pursue the franchise’s third Super Bowl title. With Henry nearing his league twilight years, plus the franchise’s past history of turning to the ground game that spearheaded the two title runs, Baltimore is looking appealing.

But, is Ravens head coach John Harbaugh thinking of adding an outside replacement for Dobbins?

Harbaugh Addressed Dobbins Injury Plus State of RB Room

While the idea of Henry linking with Jackson is a stirring idea, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh already has his idea in place: Promoting from within to fill Dobbins’ spot.

On Monday, September 11, the head coach shared via Jamison Hensley of ESPN that Baltimore will promote Ex-Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon III from the practice squad. He’s joining Gus Edwards and Justice Hill in the trio of available backs ahead of the second week contest versus the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.

“I pretty much consider all the guys starters, really, just being truthful about it,” Harbaugh said via Hensley. “They all have to be able to play that well. They’re on the team for a reason — it’s because they’re good enough to do it, and all those backs are going to play quite a bit.”

Yet, if one more back goes down for the Ravens, they may have no choice but to dip into the trade market. Baltimore and the other 31 teams have that trade luxury between now and Halloween, the date of the trade deadline. Henry’s name could remain as a strong option among desperate teams.