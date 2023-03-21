Ex-Tide Star Eyeing NFL Comeback in 2023

Former Crimson Tide star D.J. Fluker, after spending all of 2022 away from football, is eyeing an NFL comeback.

Per a video shared on Twitter from Jordan Schultz of The Score, Fluker will participate in Alabama’s Pro Day on March 23, and the behemoth offensive tackle looks to be in the best shape of his life.

DJ Fluker will workout at the #Alabama Pro Day. He’s down to 330 pounds and in terrific shape. @DJTheWarrior76 pic.twitter.com/yXl17eaKM5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 20, 2023

While Fluker has struggled to find a role with an NFL team in recent years, his experience in the league should make him a potential option for many teams to not only provide depth, but leadership as well.

Fluker’s Career to This Point

A first round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Fluker first spent time with the San Diego Chargers, but was released before the conclusion of his rookie deal in 2017.

After his release from San Diego, Fluker signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants and appeared in nine games before an injury sidelined him for the final six weeks of the season.

He saw stints with the Seahawks and Ravens over the next three years before joining the Dolphins in 2021. Just before the start of the season; however, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network announced the tackle had undergone surgery for a torn meniscus and he would be released from the team with an injury settlement.

He joined the Raiders practice squad in October of 2021, but was once again released shortly after in December of that year.

Potential Landing Spots for the Ex-Tide Star

While a 32-year old tackle with a troubling recent injury history is not necessarily the highest priority on many NFL teams’ lists, Fluker is an an experienced veteran who can provide not only depth at the position, but much needed leadership for a unit as a whole.

Looking around the league, there are many teams in need of help on the offensive line and Fluker could potentially be what some of those teams are looking for. Take a look at a few teams that could use the veteran tackle’s help this season.

Tennessee Titans: It’s quite obvious at this point that the Tennessee Titans have one of the league’s worst offensive lines heading into the 2023 season. With the release of both Taylor Lewan and Ben Jones, as well as the inconsistent play from those who are still with the team, Tennessee is in for trouble this season if the trenches aren’t addressed.

New York Giants: While Andrew Thomas is one of the league’s brightest stars at left tackle, rookie Evan Neal struggled in 2022 on the right side for the Giants. Though Neal is still expected to be the starter heading into this year, and should be, Fluker could provide some veteran leadership for a young player having a hard time adjusting.

New York Jets: While much of the Jets‘ criticism last season revolved around quarterback play, the offensive line left a lot to be desired as well, ranking 29th in the league according to ProFootballNetwork. Bringing a veteran presence like Fluker in to compete against the younger talent the Jets have could mean good things for the unit as a whole.