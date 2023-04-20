Former Alabama QB Shares Strong Thoughts on 2023 season: ‘They’re Going to’ Contend

There are many questions about the Alabama starting quarterback position ahead of the 2023 season, but a former national champion Crimson Tide signal-caller had a calming message to those still fretting about the uncertainty under center.

While speaking on the April 19 edition of Always College Football, Greg McElroy shared his belief that “of course” Alabama is going to be in the national title picture regardless of who wins the starting nod at quarterback — addressing the possibility that Nick Saban takes to the transfer portal to find the right man.

“Let’s start with Alabama for a moment, of course, they’re going to be in the national title picture,” McElroy prefaced before saying, “If you listen to Nick Saban, you listen to people around the program there is a growing sentiment that if a guy hops in the portal at quarterback, they would strongly consider maybe adding somebody to that QB competition.”

A strong A-Day performance on April 22 from any of the Crimson Tide’s quarterbacks — whether it be incumbent spot starter Jalen Milroe, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson, or true freshmen Eli Holstein or Dylan Lonergan — could put any of QB worry to rest says McElroy.

“Right now it’s Jalen Milroe, it’s Ty Simpson,” McElroy prefaced before saying, “It’s anybody’s guess whether or not the freshman Eli Holstein or others are really involved in the competition,” McElroy said. “And granted, all of that can go away with a terrific A-Day Game performance that comes up in a few days.”

Nick Saban ‘Not Looking in the Portal for a Quarterback’

Bama Hammer’s Ronald Evans was bearish on the idea that Nick Saban is realistically looking for his next quarterback in the transfer portal.

“Nick Saban is not looking in the Portal for a QB,” Evans wrote. “If he is interested in one, it will be a current starter for a good, Power Five team. Alabama football fans have hoped for months that Drake Maye would leave Chapel Hill and come to Tuscaloosa. That could theoretically happen, though it is not likely.”

Evans believes that Saban wouldn’t guarantee any transfer portal a starting job at the risk of jeopardizing team morale.

“In my opinion, Nick Saban will not guarantee anyone a starting job,” Evans wrote. “A new QB would have to earn it over the summer and in fall camp. And if Saban went against his principle that all jobs must be earned, team morale would be at risk.”

Balance Will be ‘Important’ for Alabama offense in 2023

While speaking to ESPN’s Heather Dinich, Saban claimed that balance would be important for the Alabama offense in 2023 without a generational talent like Bryce Young in the Crimson Tide backfield.

“I think what we want to have is balance,” Saban said. “And I don’t think that we ran the ball effectively enough last year. I also think that it’s very possible when you have this guy as talented as Bryce, that you sort of move away from that emphasis a little bit because you’re sort of featuring what he can do. And if you don’t have a player like that, then I think balance becomes even more important.”

April 22’s A-Day spring game will be the first chance for Alabama to publicly display whether or not that balance exists at the moment.